The Ecuadorian Skating Federation will carry out, from April 12 to 18, 2023, in the city of Guayaquil, the National Selective Camp, with a view to forming the Team Ecuador, which would be representing our country in different international events —convened by the International Skating Federation and other organizations attached to it.

The highly technical event brings together the best skaters in the country in the Youth and Senior categories; within them are the names of the lojanos: Katherin Criollo, José Matute, Gabriela Morocho, Carlos Romero, Sarehy Torres, María Loreto Arias and the world champion Fernanda Moncada.

Those federated by Loja will attend a training base in advance from April 8 for the coupling in the competition and acclimatization scenario.

Fernanda Moncada expressed confidence in the work done to faithfully comply with her training plan; She pointed out that, by ascending to senior, her competitive level is stronger, a situation that forces her to work harder in order to continue on the national team roster. (YO)