Mionetto, in the Valdobbiadene area dedicated to hospitality and an expanded production site

Rome, July 21st. (beraking latest news/Labitalia) – After the excellent results obtained the previous year, Mionetto celebrates 2023 with the opening of the doors of its renovated cellar. Great satisfaction for the brand which closed 2022 with a turnover of 139 million euros (+33% compared to 2…

Of beraking latest news Published on 21 July 2023

Rome, July 21st. (beraking latest news/Labitalia) – After the excellent results obtained the previous year, Mionetto celebrates 2023 with the opening of the doors of its renovated cellar. Great satisfaction for the brand which closed 2022 with a turnover of 139 million euros (+33% compared to 2021) and double-digit growth (23% in terms of volumes) on the export front (about 80%) both in consolidated markets such as the USA and Germany and in many emerging countries such as France, Poland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Romania and Lithuania. The confirmation as ‘Best-selling international Prosecco brand 2022’ by Iwsr, the most authoritative research body in the world of spirits, consolidates Mionetto’s leadership position in the category. This role is confirmed by awards and recognitions achieved in the most important international wine competitions, including the gold medals obtained at the Berliner Wine Trophy and Mundus Vini.

Located in the historic headquarters of Mionetto since 1887 in Valdobbiadene, the cellar in its new conformation develops as a multifunctional space within Borgo Mionetto which, with its historic buildings dating back to the 1400s, therefore proposes itself as the beating heart of a community and meeting place for local and international guests eager to discover the multifaceted soul of a true ambassador of Prosecco in the world. Inside the Borgo, there is the brand new Visitors Center, a refined but warm and familiar environment where historical and contemporary elements combine perfectly, thus reflecting Mionetto’s personality and spirit. From here you can directly access the production site, expanded and modernized.

Built from scratch, the Visitors Center is part of a garden that reinterprets the typical garden of Italian Renaissance villas in a modern key, organized into well-defined areas, delimited by regular hedges, pergolas and elegant paths. The fulcrum is the Piazzetta Mionetto, a relaxation area reserved for guests before accessing the dedicated areas. Inside, in contrast to the modern glass and steel structures, the plasterwork, handcrafted woodwork and use of local stones recall the traditional finishes once used in structures in the area. Large windows allow natural light to illuminate the spaces, making it a real architectural element, as well as contributing to the reduction of electricity consumption. A wine shop, a wine bar, a meeting room, a tasting room and a splendid terrace overlooking the surrounding hills are the elements that allow guests to savor the true Mionetto experience.

“Borgo Mionetto and the renovated cellar are a source of great satisfaction and pride for all of us. The intention is to offer a unique experience, dotted with moments of sharing and conviviality within environments that tell the story of the birth and evolution of Mionetto, its winemaking tradition, the strong link with the territory and its very deep roots in the world of Prosecco. We wanted to combine history with contemporary elements such as Mionetto’s DNA but also that of Prosecco, whose origins are ancient and deeply linked to this land but whose spirit is absolutely contemporary and international. We invite our visitors, bubbly lovers and professionals on a journey to discover our world, accompanied by the style and joie de vivre that have always distinguished our brand in Italy and on world markets”, declares Paolo Bogoni, Chief Marketing Officer and Management Board Executive.

From the Visitors Center you can access the production site, with a total area of ​​more than 15,000 square meters, which is spread over different levels up to a depth of about 15 meters. The renovation project was conceived to be able to integrate it perfectly into nature and create a real territorial system with a reduced environmental impact, characterized by sustainable and bioclimatic architecture. The result is the creation of a ‘landscape within a landscape’ which, in addition to reducing energy consumption, manages to increase thermal and acoustic insulation, thanks also to the decision to cover the roofs and walls with green plants.

Furthermore, the installation of a new technologically advanced bottling line, where state-of-the-art controls guarantee the quality and excellence of Mionetto sparkling wines, allows for an increase in production capacity up to 220,000 bottles/day, equal to 48 million bottles/year at the Valdobbiadene site. Added to the capacity of the second production site in Crocetta, Mionetto Spa is thus able to reach 60 million bottles/year.

“The production site and the cellar in Valdobbiadene have been rethought and designed in their renewal and expansion with the aim of continuing to constantly offer high quality sparkling wines in respect of the surrounding environment according to the careful recovery of the existing premises, the use of renewable energy sources and the collection and reuse of rainwater. Thanks to this further innovation, we are sure that we can offer our customers high-level wines produced through an increasingly sustainable approach”, explains Alessio Del Savio, Technical director, Winemaker and Management Board Spokesman.

The experience within the Mionetto world is further enriched thanks to the recent acquisition of Villa Morona de Gastaldis, destined to complete an ideal account of the history of the area and its great charm in perfect symbiosis with the more than centenary winemaking culture of Mionetto. An 18th century villa a few steps from the historic headquarters of the winery, in the heart of Valdobbiadene and the most qualitative area of ​​Prosecco Docg, today a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Dedicated to guest house use, Mionetto guests will be able to live an unforgettable experience enjoying dedicated tastings and the pleasure of Mionetto bubbles in the garden of the Villa overlooking the vineyards and the hills of Valdobbiadene, completing a journey studded with moments of conviviality between wine experience, quality, territory, beauty, art, tradition, vision and contemporary spirit.