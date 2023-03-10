Home News Miraculous salvation in the vehicle that rolled over in Tekirdag – Current News
Miraculous salvation in the vehicle that rolled over in Tekirdag

Miraculous salvation in the vehicle that rolled over in Tekirdag

The accident happened at night Hurriyet Neighborhood, Old Baglar Street occurred on the gravel road where it ends. While driving, the driver lost control of the steering wheel. 59 IN 004 plate off-road vehicle rolled over into the stockade.
The driver of the vehicle came out of the overturned vehicle without even bleeding from his nose. Firefighters, police and medical teams also came to the scene as a precaution.

