NORTHEND
Let’s be
(Hardcore)

Label: Dedication Records
Format: (EP)

Release: 13.01.2023

Not quite three years after their debut album “Gegenwind”, the four gentlemen from NORTHEND from Frankfurt am Main with a new release. The band, who named themselves after their founding place in Nordend, a local district, hit us with the EP “Aokay” – how could it be otherwise – heavy German-speaking hardcore.

So they start with the opener “Ego & Es” and the furious title track that follows is in no way inferior. NORDEND are furious and that’s a good thing, and that’s expressed in “Horizonte” through additional metallic force and just as much heaviness for their hardcore, which is already officially pushing forward. In “Self-portrait” on the one hand the catchiness is sought a little, but on the other hand the tempo is increased again properly towards the end and the “Invulnerable” that concludes this crisp affair also shines with a charming interplay of shouts and clean vocals.

NORDEND unite five strong songs on “Aokay” and join the illustrious group of with their output WEAK or BURST a, who could score in the recent past with great German-language publications. Be sure to check it out!

Tracklist „Go“:

1. Ego & It
2. Be us
3. Horizonte
4. Self-Portrait
5. Invulnerable
Gtotal playing time: 18:06

LineUp:
Eric (Vox)
Joe (Guitar)
Samu (Drums)
Nico (Bass)
8
