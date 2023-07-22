Mitsumi Distribution consolidates its position in Ivory Coast with the inauguration of an office in Abidjan – Capsud.net

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, July 19, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Mitsumi Distribution, a major player in the distribution of IT and Telco products for businesses in Africa, announces the opening of its brand new office in Abidjan. This announcement, which is of paramount importance for the strengthening of the brand’s presence in the technological market of Côte d’Ivoire, was made on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 during a special ceremony organized at Noom Hotel in Abidjan.

The opening of the office in Côte d’Ivoire illustrates the increased importance of the Ivorian technology market. This complements Mitsumi’s already dense network across major French-speaking countries, including Mali, Chad, Cameroon, DRC, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Togo. France is home to Mitsumi’s main logistics hub for Francophone Africa, but each office is supported by dedicated sales, support and logistics management teams.

“The inauguration of our new site in Abidjan is a major milestone that concretizes our commitment to serve our customers in French-speaking markets and to offer cutting-edge technologies on African soil”asserted Chintan Vyas, Regional Sales Manager of Mitsumi Distribution. “Our mission is to provide high quality IT and Telco solutions that meet the needs of all our customers in the French-speaking African market.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year since its establishment in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1998, Mitsumi continues its commitment to providing African markets with high-performance and innovative technological solutions. The company prides itself on its partner relationships with prominent vendors such as Dell Technologies, Lenovo, HP, as well as Telco providers such as Samsung, Tecno, Nokia, Vivo, and Oppo.

“Mitsumi remains at the center of technological evolution in Africa. By celebrating our 25 years of presence on the African market, we are delighted with the progress made with all our partners. We pay tribute to our past, our present and above all our future on this dynamic continent” added M. Vyas.

Chintan Vyas, Regional Commercial Director

Côte d’Ivoire, with a population of over 26 million and annual economic growth of more than 6% in recent years, offers Mitsumi an unprecedented opportunity. The establishment of the office in Abidjan serves the company’s ambition to significantly mark its presence and expand its operations in the region, particularly through sales, support and logistics.

“As leaders in IT and Telco solutions for businesses, our distributors are proud to collaborate with Mitsumi to develop our presence and offer quality solutions in the French-speaking African market” said Chintan Vyas. “Mitsumi has demonstrated a strong commitment in terms of support, logistics and collaboration, making our partnership essential to the success of our objectives on the continent. Their continued expansion, especially with the opening of the Abidjan office, reinforces our confidence in their ability to meet the expectations of our customers.”

With the opening of the Abidjan subsidiary, Mitsumi wishes to convey a message of confidence and optimism, underlining the solidity and durability of its commitment to French-speaking Africa. It is in this same dynamic that Mitsumi envisages the future by striving to strengthen its role in the development of the African technological landscape.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) pour MITSUMI Distribution.

A propos de Mitsumi Distribution

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology provider specializing in distribution channels in Africa, the GCC and French-speaking countries. With over two decades of experience, Mitsumi Distribution has firmly established itself as a trusted authority in the region. The company offers a wide range of innovative technology solutions, with a focus on cloud computing, networking, servers and storage. Mitsumi Distribution is committed to providing superior quality products, exceptional service and unparalleled value to its esteemed customers. www.mitsumidistribution.com

Media contact:

Zahid Pervaiz

zahid@mitsumidistribution.com

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

