Home News Moi Pour Toi, a social work with great results
News

Moi Pour Toi, a social work with great results

by admin
Moi Pour Toi, a social work with great results

The Risaralda Assembly, at the proposal of Deputy Duván Murillo, recognized the Moi Pour Toi Foundation, for its 36-year career contributing to the development of children and youth in the department.

“During these 36 years we have been able to help more than 10,000 children and adolescents, now we have 130 children and young people in the foundation. There are girls who started with us, they are 47 years old or older and they still call me dad”, expressed Christian Michellod, founder of Moi Pour Toi.

Michellod recalled that, in 1987, he started with 12 street girls, victims of sexual exploitation and now they have headquarters in Combia, in the center of Pereira and continue to strengthen their foundation.

“We are very happy to give this recognition to this foundation of community work, of educational work. They are great friends of Switzerland who have wanted to develop their social work in our department and we wanted to highlight this,” said Deputy Duván Murillo.

In addition to the above, the deputies questioned the progress and compliance with the Department’s Public Policy on Competitiveness, Science, Technology and Innovation, in compliance with Article 27 of Ordinance December 026, 2019.

See also  Milan: Pioli, Fiorentina played better than us - Lombardia

You may also like

The Supreme Court Reforms Bill was tabled in...

So far this year, 13 people have died...

New coatings for the decoration and automotive sectors

Zelensky invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kyiv

A new generation of microchips is on the...

This year’s Qingming festival sweeping continues to implement...

Alibaba soars after break-up plans, +16% in Hong...

Fishing nets found in the sea in Antalya...

They killed “El indio” on the right bank...

new bridge to the United States — Enterprises

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy