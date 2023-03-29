The Risaralda Assembly, at the proposal of Deputy Duván Murillo, recognized the Moi Pour Toi Foundation, for its 36-year career contributing to the development of children and youth in the department.

“During these 36 years we have been able to help more than 10,000 children and adolescents, now we have 130 children and young people in the foundation. There are girls who started with us, they are 47 years old or older and they still call me dad”, expressed Christian Michellod, founder of Moi Pour Toi.

Michellod recalled that, in 1987, he started with 12 street girls, victims of sexual exploitation and now they have headquarters in Combia, in the center of Pereira and continue to strengthen their foundation.

“We are very happy to give this recognition to this foundation of community work, of educational work. They are great friends of Switzerland who have wanted to develop their social work in our department and we wanted to highlight this,” said Deputy Duván Murillo.

In addition to the above, the deputies questioned the progress and compliance with the Department’s Public Policy on Competitiveness, Science, Technology and Innovation, in compliance with Article 27 of Ordinance December 026, 2019.