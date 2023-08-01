Home » Moist cheeks | Cup cracker in the Heinz Seidel Stadium
District league club TuS Feuchtwangen receives regional league club SpVgg Ansbach in Feuchtwangen today. In the first round of the BFV Toto Cup, TuS wants to create a surprise. At the end of a long cup season, participation in the first round of the DFB cup awaits the cup winner. Until then, there are still many games. The two Middle Franconian clubs will start today at 6:30 p.m. in the Heinz Seidel Stadium.

