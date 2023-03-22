In the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral Township maturinstate Monagaswas held this Wednesday, March 22, the penultimate day of the confessionsfrom eight in the morning to six in the evening, with the assistance of several priests who took turns attending to the Monaguenses who seek to be reconciled with God, prior to the Easter that will begin this coming April 2, with Palm Sunday, which commemorates the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

During the day there was a large attendance of parishioners waiting their turn to fulfill the sacrament of reconciliationfor which the Pope Francisco has entrusted, reflect on 30 basic points about the relationship with God, with your neighbor and with your own person, and that deepens about faith, honesty, envy, morality, family, life, vices, laziness , service, grudges, thoughts, actions, among others, also called for sincere repentance.

Prayer

“Let us repeat for a few moments, with a repentant heart and full of trust: My God, have mercy on me, I am a sinner. In this act of repentance and trust, we will open ourselves to the joy of the greatest gift, which is the mercy of God”, Pope Francis said in his homily at the Penitential Celebration.

Likewise, it manifests that God should be given the first place in confession. «If He is the protagonist, everything becomes beautiful and confession becomes the sacrament of joy; not out of fear or judgement, but out of joy”, an exhortation he made to the priests, recalling that Confession is the sacrament of God’s tenderness, his way of welcoming us, therefore, whoever confesses must always be careful to guard the heart.

Sorry

«To my brother confessors, I ask you: please, forgive everything, always forgive, without putting your finger on your conscience. Let people say their things and you decide with Jesus, with the caress of your gaze, with the silence of your confession. The sacrament of confession is not to torture, but to give peace. Forgive everything, as God will forgive you everything”, Francis asked during the inauguration of the ’24 hours for the Lord’, promoted by the Department for Evangelization.

Return

In the same way, the Bishop of Maturín, Monsignor Enrique Pérez Lavado, mentioned that Lent is a time to put the heart in order and return to God, not only in the midst of anguish, but at all times to be able to live the Week intensely. Holy, with Christ, suffer and rise with Him.

He stressed that the day of confession culminates this Friday in the San Maturín parish, located in Boquerón, where several priests of the Diocese will attend to prepare the faithful for the sacrament.

Great attendance of faithful was observed during the first hours of the day in the Cathedral

