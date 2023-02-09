Money up! 4 provinces raised the minimum wage standard: a list of national standards, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing lead the way

Since 2023, Hebei, Anhui, Guizhou, and Qinghai have raised their minimum wage standards.

The minimum wage standard refers to the minimum labor remuneration that the employer should pay according to law under the premise that the laborer provides normal labor within the legal working hours or the working hours stipulated in the labor contract signed by law.

According to statistics from Sino-Singapore Jingwei, the monthly minimum wage standard in Shanghai is the highest in the country, reaching 2,590 yuan, 2,360 yuan in Shenzhen and 2,320 yuan in Beijing, and 2,300 yuan in Guangdong. In addition, 15 regions including Tianjin, Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Chongqing, and Sichuan have reached the first-tier minimum wage standard of 2,000 yuan and above.

According to the “Minimum Wage Regulations”, the minimum wage standard should be adjusted at least once every two years. The determination and adjustment of the monthly minimum wage standard should refer to the minimum living expenses of the local employees and their dependents, the urban consumer price index, and the social income paid by employees. Factors such as insurance premiums and housing provident funds, average wages of employees, level of economic development, and employment status.