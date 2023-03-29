The alleged Peruvian businessman, Juan Carlos Reynoso, manager of the Omega Pro platform, is also accused of money laundering and illegal drug trafficking.

With the offer of obtaining huge profits in a short time, as happened 15 years ago with the DMG pyramid, now the victims, who apparently are many in Colombia and other countries, were scammed by the alleged company Omega Pro, of which the Peruvian businessman, Juan Carlos Reynoso, appeared as manager for Latin America.

The con man Reynosowhich operated through the cryptocurrency trading platform,omega prowas captured on March 15, in Anzures, Mexico City, after the Prosecutor’s Office of that country issued an order against him for alleged crimes of money laundering and illegal drug trafficking, several media outlets from Colombia, Spain and the United Kingdom reported.

This type of scam, considered the largest pyramid in the world, truly monumental, has been reviewed by various international media, such as Diario El Mundo from Madrid; The Sun of London; in Colombia Portafolio, La W, RCN, Click Informativo.com; on Popayán Radio Súper Popayán in the program Sabe la Última, among others. As it has transpired, Omega Pro was born as an active Crypto in the cryptocurrency market and failed. Later it went to the binances system and also had another big setback; Later it was One Busines and the same thing happened to it, especially in Peru, Colombia and Mexico, countries where thousands of people were scammed.

Last August was the catastrophe for Omega Pro. Affiliates were promised a trip to Croatia that was not fulfilled, then to Spain, that did not happen either. They also convinced them to take them to the World Cup in Qatar, which was a mirage.

Already with their doubts, the investors who had been putting in their talk for 16 months, demanded the profits, but the answer could not be more worrying: that the money was encrypted and that payments would begin in two months. Obviously it was a lie.

In September, one of the owners of Omega Pro, a man named Zaccas, withdrew, arguing the entry of Russian, Bulgarian and Arab investors who, according to him, were linked to the mafia. At that time, the International Police (Interpol) was already following in the footsteps of the true owner of Omega Pro, the Russian Elena Ignatova, with the capture in Spain of her brother, Víctor Ignatov and the Bulgarian Leoniv Bolshoi.

As a result of this judicial operation, large investors, including sheikhs from the United Arab Emirates, began to withdraw the money. For Latin America was the former Peruvian banker, Juan Carlos Reynoso, who has an arrest warrant in force in his country. In Mexico, the Frenchman Julien Servin is related to an arrest warrant in force in France for the crime of fraud, and in Colombia there are the names of John Jairo Castaño, Andrés Cerón, Daniel Diaz, Luz Amparo Castaño Diaz, who posed as indigenous, and Luis Fernando Triana Gómez, also with a history of fraud in similar pyramids.

From Popayan

It is stated that in Colombia the Omega Pro pyramid was managed from Popayán, with 700 local affiliates and close to 6,000 throughout the country. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is investigating the visible heads of Omega Pro, since there is a suspicion that drug trafficking and money laundering of drug trafficking groups in Mexico are hidden behind this façade of false digital businesses.

According to Click Informativo.com, one of the investors confirmed to that virtual newspaper that the “self-styled leaders of Omega Pro in Popayán are being investigated by the One Prosecutor for Crimes against Property.”

Apparently, he says, those involved illegally captured $800 million from people who entrusted them with their money. He adds that Omega Pro had an office in the so-called Papal shopping center, which was closed last October, when the pyramid began to fall, defrauding more than 500 people.

Harsh experience from which no one learned

Popayán was a victim in 2008 of pyramids or illegal recruiters that defrauded thousands of people, such as DMG, founded by David Murcia Guzmán; DRFE and Futuro Red projections, so it is striking that people once again fell into the clutches of tricksters who know it all.

Despite the fact that the intervening agent appointed by the Superintendence of Companiesafter those scams, Maria Mercedes Perry Ferreirasaid that it had been recognized 193,302 people affected for unauthorized collection activity, whose claims amounted to $1.04 billion, many of them have not recovered a single peso, nor have they been called by the intervener, as if they were not victims of DMG Grupo Holding SA, which raised money in the eyes of the authorities, who saw people standing in long lines to get this “promising investment”, which led many to bankruptcy.

Superintendency Warning

omega pro It was a platform that offered better profits to its clients, through a pyramid scheme that invited them to invest to obtain more profits, bringing more people.

Given the evidence, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia warned that omega pro was not authorized to operate in the country. At the end of 2022, that illegal recruiter suspended his fraudulent operations, posing as the victim of a cyberattack that had allegedly compromised the platform he managed, in a move to prevent users from withdrawing their money and continuing to trust.

The victims of this new scam, particularly those in Popayán, hope that the full weight of the Law falls on the scammers who, apparently, make up a global network with “managers” like Reynoso and other rogues, whom the Colombian justice You are investigating individually.

DMG sounded again

Coincidentally, at this time of the discovery of new scams, by Omega Pro, the name of David Murcia with his DMG Grupo Holding SA jumps again before public opinion, due to the fact that the Superintendency of Companies updated data on the judicial intervention process of that pyramid, by recovering part of the money defrauded from a large number of Colombians, knocked down that occurred 15 years ago.

According to the Supersociedadesactions have been carried out aimed at linking all the assets that make up the assets of all the intervened subjects, including cash, for which proceedings have been made to seize and seize the movable and immovable assets related to the process.

Those scammed by DMG, especially those who have not recovered their money, hope that with the money and assets seized, this time the designated intervening agent, Maria Mercedes Perry Ferreiraacknowledge all those affected.