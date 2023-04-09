Status: 08.04.2023 07:59 a.m The last corona rules have expired, vaccinations against the virus were hardly in demand recently. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has spent millions on the vaccination structure since the pandemic began in 2020. Has that worked? The country takes stock.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has so far paid out almost 45.6 million euros for the operation of corona vaccination centers and bases in the districts and urban districts. According to the Ministry of Health, the federal government reimbursed 13.8 million euros. “We have not yet been able to provide any information on the final costs,” the ministry continued. The federal government was not billed until the third quarter of 2022.

Vaccination centers and bases closed since March

The corona vaccination centers and bases in MV have been history since the end of March. The vaccination infrastructure was set up virtually “overnight” in December 2020 with the availability of the first vaccines at district level and in cooperation with the resident doctors. One vaccination center and various external vaccination centers have been opened for each district and independent city. At the same time, mobile vaccination teams would have taken care of vulnerable groups, especially in the area – for example in care facilities.

Drese: “Supplementary structure has proven its worth”

“In retrospect, we can say that the supplementary vaccination infrastructure in the districts and urban districts has proven its worth,” says Health Minister Stefanie Drese (SPD). This was confirmed by an evaluation by the University of Greifswald and the University Medicine Greifswald. The scientists also expressly recommended maintaining the vaccination structures until spring 2023.

Three quarters of the population in MV fully vaccinated

While the vaccine and vaccination dates were initially far from sufficient to meet demand, the situation has now reversed. In the north-east, about three-quarters of the population was last considered fully vaccinated. According to the ministry, more than 3.5 million vaccinations have been administered. According to Drese, Corona is not over. “Individual health protection has taken the place of public health protection,” she said. The protection of vulnerable groups includes compliance with hygiene concepts in care facilities.

Vaccination as standard care: financing still unclear

The previous extensive entitlement to corona vaccinations has been invalid since April 8th. The vaccinations should be included in the standard care. According to the ministry, the main focus should be on protecting vulnerable groups. Doctors and health insurance companies in MV have not yet agreed on the financing. So far, the federal government had reimbursed the vaccinations with around 30 euros each.

Mask and test obligation as an exception

Meanwhile, too the nationwide corona regulations according to the Federal Infection Protection Act expired – 1113 days after the start of the first corona lockdown on March 22nd, 2020. The Corona Protection Ordinance of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had already been repealed on March 1st. With a few exceptions, masks and tests are no longer compulsory.

