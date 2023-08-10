Mother Sues Georgia Hospital After Baby Allegedly Decapitated During Delivery

Headline: Lawsuit filed against Georgia hospital over alleged baby decapitation during delivery

[Riverdale, Georgia] – A mother has filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia, alleging that her baby was decapitated during delivery last month. The lawsuit, filed in Clayton County, accuses the hospital of attempting to conceal the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death from the family.

According to legal documents, Jessica Ross, 20, and her boyfriend, Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., claim that the hospital withheld information about their newborn’s cause of death. The baby, named after his father, was born prematurely.

The county medical examiner’s office is currently conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of the baby’s death, as it has not been released yet, according to office director Brian Byers.

The lawsuit claims that during Ross’s delivery on July 9, her doctor failed to follow medical standards. It alleges that the doctor applied excessive traction on the infant’s head and neck, and also failed to perform a timely and proper C-section, resulting in the decapitation and death of the baby.

In response to the lawsuit, Southern Regional Medical Center issued a statement denying the claims made against the hospital. They cited patient privacy laws and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as reasons for not being able to discuss the care and treatment of specific patients. The medical center expressed condolences to the family and emphasized their commitment to providing quality, compassionate care.

The family’s spokesperson revealed that when Ross and Taylor demanded to see and hold their baby, they were told they were not allowed to touch or hold the child. Instead, hospital staff only allowed them to see their deceased son, who was wrapped in a blanket with his head positioned in a way that concealed the decapitation.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the defendants, including Southern Regional Medical Center and Dr. Tracey St. Julian, who was involved in the delivery. CNN’s attempts to contact Dr. Julian at her private office were unsuccessful.

The plaintiffs seek damages, including compensation for the baby’s lost lifetime earnings, funeral and burial expenses, and emotional distress.

The county medical examiner’s office expects to release a statement on their findings by Thursday.

As this tragic event remains disputed, both the hospital and the plaintiffs await further legal proceedings and investigations into the matter.

