Mourning in Valledupar for the death of a former candidate for the municipal council

On the night of Wednesday, February 15, the unfortunate death of Yazmina Rivero Ovalle, known as ‘Lady of the people’and who in 2019 was launched to the Council of Valledupar.

In the 2019 elections, Yazmina Rivero Ovalle presented her name as a candidate for @ConcejoVpar. She did not achieve her purpose, but always won the affection of the communitywho recognized her as a working woman”, wrote the journalist Edilberto Castillo on his Twitter account.

Likewise, Valledupar councilors regretted the news: “The departure of people like Yazmina Rivero Ovalle, a hardworking woman and committed to their territory. A hug of solidarity for his relatives in this difficult moment”, expressed Manolo Fernández.

