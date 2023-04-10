Two men, 19 and 55 years old, fell on the track bed of the S-Bahn in Munich on the Easter weekend and were hit by trains. Both survived. One of them was only slightly injured, the other lost his arm.

An the Easter weekend, two men in Munich fell onto the S-Bahn track and were run over by trains – but both survived. A 55-year-old lost a forearm after being run over by an S-Bahn at the station in Leuchtenbergring on Monday night. A 19-year-old American escaped with minor injuries on Sunday. He fell drunk on the track at Donnersbergerbrücke station and was hit by an incoming train, the police and fire department announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old scholarship holder lost his balance on Sunday morning, fell onto the track and was just able to roll to the side before the train arrived, according to the police and fire brigade. He was then trapped between the S-Bahn and the edge of the platform. Railway security personnel saw this and made an emergency call, it said. The young man suffered abrasions to his legs and hips, but was responsive and was able to crawl out from under the train.

According to the fire brigade, it was unclear how the approximately 55-year-old got on the track bed at the Leuchtenbergring. The train driver immediately informed the emergency services. The fire brigade said they managed to stop the man’s heavy bleeding and take him to the hospital. The federal police are investigating how the accident happened. It is still unclear how the man got into the track bed. His identity is also unclear. In contrast to the fire department, the police assumed the victim was about 40 years old.