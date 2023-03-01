In the presence ofdell’and ofwas signed today byand fromthe collaboration agreement between the integrated company of environmental hygiene services and the Erion System Consortium dedicated to the management of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), which will start in the coming weeks with the aim of raising citizens’ awareness of the Campania capital on the subject of WEEE and on good practices for their correct disposal.With the initiative “Recycling WEEE is a good story!” a combined action on three fronts starts: poster campaign, training activities for students and extraordinary moments of collection of small WEEE at the schools involved in the project.

Starting from 13 March, the streets of the Campania capital will be involved in a street billboard billboard plan to let citizens know what WEEE is and how to dispose of it correctly. Subsequently, 11 schools adhering to the initiative will be involved in training lessons held by industry experts on sustainability and recycling issues, also participating – in a competition. In fact, special containers will be positioned inside the school complexes in which the children can confer small electrical and electronic waste which will subsequently be collected by ASIA Naples. The school that has collected the most WEEE will be rewarded with a voucher for the purchase of educational material, as part of an official ceremony to be held in May.

“Today we are signing a very important agreement because the disposal of electronic waste is one of the great emergencies of our times, it is a great resource but it is also a major environmental problem. We decided to start from schools because it is children who handle mobile phones and electronic equipment in general the most and therefore this is an opportunity to explain to them that at a certain point these tools must then be disposed of correctly and regularly. In general we are pushing hard on the organized and industrial recovery of waste in order not only to protect our environment but also to consider it as a great economic resource. In electronic waste there are noble metals, there is the possibility of greatly reducing the environmental impact but also of finding economic resources and we are moving strongly in this direction”. This was stated by the Mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi.

“I thank ASIA Napoli and the Municipality for their ready willingness to collaborate on this important project, which aims not only to raise awareness among young people on the issue of correct conferment, but also to invite Neapolitan citizens to take advantage of the services they have available to properly dispose of WEEE. Still too often, in fact, this waste is kept at home even if unused or thrown away”. he has declared Giorgio Arienti, General Manager of Erion WEEE. “The initiative is part of the broader DireFareRAEE communication and awareness programme, launched in 2022 and which will continue throughout 2023”.

“In our homes there is a small mine: they are all those electronic devices that we no longer use but keep shelved in drawers and wardrobes. Mobile phones, battery chargers, radios, remote controls and any other unused object because it is not functional or just because it is “outdated” can still be useful if correctly sent for recovery” declared theAU of ASIA, the engineer Domenico Ruggiero who then continued: “Separating and correctly conferring waste from electrical and electronic equipment has a double value of respect for the environment: it is not polluted with the old and the exploitation of mines to create the new is reduced. The DireFareRAEE initiative of the Erion WEEE consortium that ASIA has accepted and included in the Educambiente project under the patronage of the Municipality aims to convey this message and increase awareness on the subject“.

“Today’s morning is very important and is part of our Agenda 20-30 programming, therefore on the more general discourse of environmental sustainability and correct waste disposal. Messages must be conveyed in schools that are conveyed in a clear and effective way from a scientific point of view: the kids are then the ones who will take these processes into their own hands, they will also bring them within their families and will also do educational work with their parents and their brothers”. This was stated by theEducation Councilor Maura Striano

“This morning’s initiative on WEEE is perfectly in line with the other one we announced, namely “Clean Quarter” with the aim of stimulating citizens to actively participate in the issue of correct waste disposal: The Clean Quarter project envisages , among other things, the installation of mobile ecological islands in every neighborhood where citizens will also be able to bring WEEE. We must imagine the city as our condominium, the Neapolitans are the condominiums, each of us must do our part and only in this way can we keep a truly clean city and activate the circular economy system”. This was stated by theGreen Councilor Vincenzo Santagada

WEEE management data on NaplesIn the Naples area in 2022 Erion WEEE managed over 1,080 tons of Domestic WEEE, from the correct treatment of which the following were obtained: 514 tons of iron (equivalent to the weight of a Frecciarossa 1000), 174 tons of plastic (equivalent to around 69,600 garden), 27 tons of aluminum (equivalent to about 31,500 coffee pots) and 29 tons of copper (equivalent to 33 km of cables). Thanks to the virtuous management of this waste within the municipal area, Erion WEEE has avoided the emission of almost 13,400 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere (such as the amount that would be absorbed in a year by a 13 sq km forest, just over the extension of Pompeii) and has made it possible to save over 2,000,000 kWh of electricity (equal to the annual domestic consumption of a city of about two thousand inhabitants).