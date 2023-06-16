Named after Msgr. Nolè square in front of the church in Cosenza – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COSENZA, JUNE 15 – Mayor Franz Caruso had assured him in the immediate aftermath of the disappearance of Monsignor Francescantonio Nolè, Archbishop of Cosenza-Bisignano, which took place on September 15, 2022, that the municipal administration would name an important place in the city ​​to the prelate. This intention will now materialize.



In fact, the City Council has approved the naming of the square in front of the church of San Nicola after Monsignor Nolè, which will thus change its name. The portion of piazza Eugenio Cenisio, in the area between the continuation of the artistic wall currently present in the square and via Sertorio Quattromani, in the immediate vicinity of the Municipality, will take on the name of piazza “Mons. Francescantonio Nolè”. The toponym “Piazza Eugenio Cenisio” will remain unchanged, however, in the remaining part.



“With this title – said Mayor Caruso – we are keeping faith with the commitment we had made with the City and with the Diocese of Cosenza-Bisignano in the hours following the disappearance of Monsignor Nolè. It is a sign that testifies to the deep esteem that the our community has nurtured and continues to nurture towards the prelate. The City of Cosenza has manifested its attachment to and admiration towards Monsignor Nolè on several occasions. And we are certain that we interpret the feelings of our fellow citizens in deeming this naming not a due act, but one of gratitude for what Monsignor Nolè gave to the city during his episcopate, above all with reference to the listening dedicated to the needy and to the consideration in which he held the least, knowing how to grasp the signs of suffering that came from the areas of the unease”. (HANDLE).

