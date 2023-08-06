Nantong Development Zone Celebrates Major Project Milestones and Ambitious Investment Goals

Nantong Development Zone Celebrates Progress of Tens of Billions Projects

August 5, Nantong – The Economic and Technological Development Zone in Nantong recently held a mid-year work conference, showcasing the latest advancements in the construction of three major projects worth tens of billions. The progress witnessed at the conference has generated excitement among attendees.

The conference highlighted the significance of major project attraction and construction as the primary focus and vital theme of the development zone’s agenda. Bao Delin, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee of Nantong Development Zone and director of the management committee, emphasized the zone’s commitment to implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Jiangsu’s work. Delin outlined the zone’s determination to prioritize high-quality development and attract investment aggressively.

Delin further revealed that the development zone aims to sign over 80 projects this year, with a total registered investment exceeding 500 million yuan and more than 30 million US dollars. These projects include more than 10 billion projects and one project exceeding 200 million US dollars. Additionally, the zone plans to attract over 150 scientific and technological innovation projects.

The successful development of “tens of billions” major projects can be attributed to the Nantong Development Zone’s effective implementation of the decisions and deployments made by the Nantong Municipal Party Committee. This includes the solid execution of the “Breakthrough Year in Investment Promotion” campaign, which focuses on strengthening the investment chain and attracting big, strong projects.

The development zone has also formulated the 2023 innovation and improvement action plan, which revolves around creating “the highest business environment.” To achieve this, 35 business environment innovation and improvement measures have been introduced to enhance full-cycle and full-chain management services. The measures aim to improve the project start rate, conversion rate, and completion rate.

During the recent Nantong City Second Quarter Investment Promotion and Project Construction Promotion Conference, Nantong Development Zone was awarded the “Nantong City Project Construction Dragon and Tiger Cup,” solidifying its reputation for successful project construction and promotion.

With a focus on high-quality development and an aggressive approach to attracting investments, Nantong Development Zone is set to remain at the forefront of economic progress in the region.

