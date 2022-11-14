Home News Nardella speaks as candidate secretary: “The 26th convention in Rome for a new Democratic Party”
News

by admin
“We don’t want to stay at the window. We have to be full protagonists in the congress of the Democratic Party” says Dario Nardella in front of the eighteenth century of the Tuscany Hall in Florence while the speakers shoot the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, “Waitin ‘on a sunny day”, who says “I’m waiting for a sunny day, we have to chase the clouds”. It is the evening of the book, “The universal city”, published by La Nave di Teseo, but it looks more like an event of the American Democrats, red and blue colors in the room, like the cover.

