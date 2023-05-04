Home » National Blockchain Policy Gets Government Approval By CoinTelegraph
News

National Blockchain Policy Gets Government Approval By CoinTelegraph

by admin
National Blockchain Policy Gets Government Approval By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters Nigeria: National blockchain policy wins government approval

At its meeting on May 3, 2023, the government of Nigeria – one of the most cryptocurrency-conscious nations such as (BTC) – approved a national blockchain policy. The approval came in response to a memorandum presented by Isa Ali Ibrahim, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

In the announcement, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE) cited a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that said the widespread adoption of blockchain technology across various industries could potentially contribute $1.76 trillion to global gross domestic product by 2030equal to 1.4% of world GDP.

The FMCDE developed the national blockchain policy through consultation with stakeholders in both the public and private sectors. The policy was developed on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in line with the seventh pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, which focuses on the digital society and emerging technologies.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Wendy Corzo is the new Vallenata Queen

You may also like

Taean-gun, operating ‘Water Doctor’ service for apartment complexes...

“You have to be friends first”

F1 Alpine, possible corporate revolution

New .week: The experiment that revealed the secret...

Keep these five tips in mind

KNOW-HOWING MEETINGS – Karim Galici’s social cinema

Does your company also go to preventive inspections?...

The demolition of the Minor Coliseum advances

Judge stopped applying informal preventive detention: “Jail must...

´Cofla´ and ´La Chilga´ were captured pretending to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy