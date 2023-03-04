Home News NATO supreme commander: scale of Ukraine war unbelievable
News

NATO supreme commander: scale of Ukraine war unbelievable

by admin
NATO supreme commander: scale of Ukraine war unbelievable

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) – After the Russian attack on Ukraine, NATO has to adjust to a new reality, according to its commander-in-chief in Europe. The extent of this war is unbelievable, said General Christopher Cavoli on Friday as the guest of honor at the traditional Matthiae meal in Hamburg City Hall. Russia have…

See also  Link up and down to build a strong line of defense against the epidemic, the Sichuan Bureau swiftly acted to do a good job in the prevention and control of the industry's epidemic | COVID-19 | Sichuan_Sina News

You may also like

[Hong Kong News]The eldest son of the richest...

89-year-old injured in traffic accident in Wolfern

Vélez bets on ‘Leather for good’

Three skiers from Bavaria died in an avalanche...

Meat and cassava, among the agricultural products that...

Analysis: Xi Jinping’s two sessions push the party...

Werder Bremen wants to score points at FC...

They deny the demand for electoral annulment against...

China defends strong increase in its military spending

Santiago Alarcón, regretted having voted for Petro?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy