On the morning of September 5, the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week and the Cybersecurity Technology Summit Forum were held at the Hefei Binhu Convention and Exhibition Center. This year’s publicity week, with the theme of “Network Security for the People, Network Security by the People”, was jointly organized by 10 departments including the Central Propaganda Department, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

At the opening ceremony, Hefei High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Beijing Haidian District, Xi’an Yanta District, Changsha High-tech Industrial Development Zone, and Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone were selected as the first batch of national cybersecurity education technology industry integration development pilot zones. According to reports, the pilot area will explore new mechanisms and new models for the integrated development of the cybersecurity education technology industry.

At the opening ceremony and the Network Security Technology Summit Forum, He Chaoxi, Chairman of Sangfor Technology Co., Ltd., said that in the digital age, traditional network security technologies can no longer provide effective protection for the digital development of all walks of life. He suggested that the network security industry should start from the cloud. Intensify innovation in the direction of transformation and platform upgrading.

In addition to the main forum, this publicity week also set up a network security exposition, a network security event and 8 sub-forum activities. The participants focused on youth network protection, network security standards and industrial equipment development, artificial intelligence and personal information protection, IPv6 ( Internet Protocol Version 6) and next-generation Internet security were discussed.

As a new generation network protocol, IPv6 has the advantages of difficult to scan addresses and strong traceability. At the sub-forum of “IPv6 and Next-Generation Internet Security”, Wu Jianping, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering who made a video connection through quantum encryption technology, made a speech on the opportunities and challenges faced by IPv6 and the next-generation Internet security, and introduced relevant knowledge to the guests. identify.

The relevant person in charge of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China said that IPv6 is the starting point and platform of the next-generation Internet. We must adhere to security and ensure orderly development; highlight innovation and lead to enhance endogenous power; expand integrated applications and cultivate industrial ecology.

At the quantum security sub-forum, government officials, academicians, experts, and industry representatives discussed the topic of further integrating classical information security and quantum security. During the forum, the recently released “Hefei Quantum Metropolitan Area Network” attracted much attention. “The network includes 8 core nodes and 159 access nodes. The total length of the optical fiber of the quantum key distribution network is 1,147 kilometers. It can provide quantum security access services and data transmission encryption services for party and government agencies at the city and county levels. The level of e-government security protection.” Peng Chengzhi, a researcher at the University of Science and Technology of China and chairman of Guodun Quantum, introduced.

More than 60 companies participated in the Cyber ​​Security Expo set up in this publicity week. Hangzhou Anheng Information Technology Co., Ltd. has opened a car network security interactive experience area in the interactive area. With the application scenarios composed of intelligent networked vehicles and driving recorders, through demonstrations, the theft of driving recorders, in-vehicle sound eavesdropping, and fishing QR codes can be solved. And so on, to reveal the security risks of the Internet of Vehicles. “We will rely on Hefei’s information security talents, technology, and industrial advantages to establish a national-level intelligent networked vehicle information security demonstration base.” said Wu Zhuoqun, general manager of Anheng Information.

The competition in cyberspace is, in the final analysis, the competition for talents. The booth staff of Anhui Communication Industry Service Co., Ltd. introduced that the company has set up a network security training base in Anhui Posts and Telecommunications Vocational and Technical College, built three supporting systems of training, certification, and competitions, and trained a large number of network security professionals.

It is understood that during this publicity week, various localities will conduct online and offline methods to carry out cyber security education cloud classrooms, cyber security competitions, cyber security into the grassroots and other activities, as well as six series of campus days, telecommunications days, and personal information protection days. Theme day activities.