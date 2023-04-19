New Congo: “Kagame wants to directly confront Felix Tshisekedi”

“/>

Kinshasa press review of Wednesday April 19, 2023.

The newspapers published this Wednesday in the Congolese capital analyze the words of Rwandan President Paul Kagame who, during a press conference held in Cotonou (Benin), claims Rwandan land from the DRC.

“Kagame wants to directly confront Felix Tshisekedi”, headlines the newspaper Congo New. Beyond the support that his country gives to the rebels of the M23, according to the Congolese authorities, notes this weekly, some wonder what the statement made by the Rwandan head of state may hide. Because, indicates this tabloid, the Congolese press is unanimous: “The remarks made by Paul Kagame are neither more nor less one more provocation”. According to political analysts, through his statement, reports this portal, Paul Kagame seems to be pushing the Kinshasa regime to engage in a confrontation between his army, Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC). Instead of hiding behind the M23 rebels for a long time, this newspaper thinks, observers from the Great Lakes region believe that the Rwandan head of state wants to see his soldiers put themselves in the spotlight. It is in this context that analysts believe that instead of continuing to trust allies who seem to have hidden agendas, the politico-military authorities of the DRC should remobilize the FARDC to resume the war against the M23 rebels. and other armed groups operating in the east of the country, says Congo Nouveau.

On this same page, EcoNews emphasizes that at a time when reports are being made of the withdrawal, albeit timid, of the M23 rebels, supported by the Rwandan army, from the localities they occupy in the territories of Rutshuru, Masisi and Nyiragongo (North Kivu) and their replacement by units of the EAC regional force, the Rwandan president unveiled his true intentions during his recent stay in Benin. According to this weekly, the master of Kigali is of the opinion that the colonizer had amputated Rwanda from part of its territory in favor of the DRC Congo. Declaration which caused an outcry in Kinshasa, and a scathing response from the spokesman of the Government, Patrick Muyaya Katembwe, this tabloid reports. For this portal, the moment chosen by the Rwandan number 1 to officially reveal his diabolical plans is not a coincidence. It coincides with the paroxysm of international pressures which led to the beginning of the withdrawal of the M23/RDF from the occupied territories in the territories of Rutshuru, Masisi and Nyiragongo. Since the occupation of the rich areas of Kivu by proxy rebellions has become ineffective, writes this newspaper, Kagame is going straight into high gear and declaring war on the DRC to recover what deceit has hardly brought him. EcoNews indicates that the Rwandan president is thereby sending an unequivocal message to the Congolese government: since his army and his auxiliaries of the M23 are forced to withdraw by the regional force of the EAC on the one hand, and pressures increasingly strong from the international community, it changed its strategy and now moved forward with an open face. Territorial claims on entire sections of Kivu are now the subject of his agenda.

In the columns of the newspaper The potential, the national deputy Christian Mwando castigated the remarks of the Rwandan president Paul Kagame who no longer hides his expansionist desires. For the elected representative of Moba in Tanganyika, “No worthy son of the Congo can tolerate the remarks made by Paul Kagame in Benin to justify the aggression of our country by Rwanda by falsifying history”, can we read in the tweet published this Tuesday, April 18 by the Honorary Minister of State in charge of the Plan. This is as much to say that the disastrous and chimerical dream nourished by the Kigali regime, that of drawing again the boundaries inherited from colonization, will unconditionally meet the fierce resistance of all the worthy sons of the DRC. And in such a field, there is no majority, nor opposition. Only the Congo counts, believes the elected representative of Moba, included in this tabloid.

The future support that the media release of Paul Kagame will not change anything because the Congo will remain and indivisible. This daily explains when on Thursday, June 30, 1960, the Belgian Congo acceded to its international sovereignty, was born on that date what the tribes “united by fate” were to transform into a ‘Congolese nation’, that is to say a human group, which is characterized by the ‘awareness of its unity and the will to live together’. Reason why, adds this tabloid, in the anthem of independence, it is inscribed in the first verse this sentence: “united in the effort for independence”. A conscious effort that has become a titanic challenge, particularly with the Banyamulenge enigma. According to this portal, the protection of ‘Tutsi in the Congo’ has become the business of Paul Kagame, who is currently in dire straits after the diplomacy of truth led by Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, dismantled his ‘ubwengist’ discourse built on lies. and diversion. The master of Kigali found nothing better, during his official visit to Cotonou in Benin from April 14 to 15, 2023, than to create a diversion by affirming that Rwanda had land to claim in Congo. To establish their hegemony, recalls this newspaper, the masters of Tutsipower victimize themselves by claiming that “from now on the neighbors call us ‘landless’ since they don’t have our own chiefdoms”, hence we have to create. This explains the episode of Minembwe in a rural commune, a recurrence of the chiefdoms created on October 6, 1891, June 3, 1906 and May 2, 1910.

Prosperity quotes Patrick Muyaya, spokesman for the Congolese government who, in a firm tone rejected outright the allegations of Paul Kagame who, during his stay in Benin, declared that the DRC should centimeters of its territory in Rwanda. For Patrick Muyaya, reports this daily, these “false” remarks are simply provocation. Faced with the press gathered on the spot, the government spokesman reassured that the DRC will not play into the hands of the Rwandan President who, according to him, would do better to stop looking for prevarications to assume by compared to what he signed as part of Luanda’s roadmap to stop supporting the M23, this tabloid specifies. Patrick Muyaya indicated, without the slightest fear of being contradicted, indicates this portal, that on the question of borders, the DRC is irreproachable. “He (Kagame) only has to refer to Belgium, which can provide him with the elements”, Minister Muyaya raised in the columns of the newspaper La Prospérité. This member of the central executive recalled that President Félix Tshisekedi had invested in unprecedented harmony in the sub-region. Way that Kigali has diverted to illegally maintain its hand over the natural resources available to the country, continues La Prosperité.

Meanwhile, report The tropical storm, the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi sent a message to his counterparts in Zambia and Tanzania through his High Representative in charge of the Luanda and Nairobi peace process, Serge Tshibangu. According to this daily, the emissary of Félix Tshisekedi made no statement on the content of this message at the end of this hearing, indicates the communication cell of the Presidency of the DRC. This tour of the High Representative of the Congolese Head of State comes at a time when the Kenyan facilitation is preparing to organize on Congolese soil the 4th round of the so-called Nairobi peace talks., specifies this portal. Consultations which aim to implement all the decisions and recommendations taken by the Heads of State of the EAC during the previous sessions, concludes La Tempête des tropiques.