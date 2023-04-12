Summary:Today (12th) morning, the 3rd Consumer Expo, which is being held in Haikou, Hainan, held a cross-border supply and demand matchmaking meeting, and a variety of new products made their debuts.

Today (12th) morning, the 3rd Consumer Expo, which is being held in Haikou, Hainan, held a cross-border supply and demand matchmaking meeting, and a variety of new products made their debuts.

CCTV reporter Li Lin: It is 9:30 in the morning, and what is happening behind me is the supporting event of the Consumer Expo – the cross-border supply and demand matchmaking meeting. As far as we know, there are more than 200 companies from 8 countries and regions, who are negotiating online and offline. We also noticed at the scene that some companies have reached cooperation intentions and signed contracts on the spot.

Consumer Expo buyers: I think this platform is great, we have just reached a cooperation intention of 1 million US dollars.

Starting today, the Consumer Expo will focus on launching the first show of new products. During the exhibition, more than 300 brands will release more than 1,000 new products at the consumer expo around new trends in consumption upgrades such as green, health, and fashion.

Exhibitor Zhang Wenjie: We have made our debut for the first time for three consecutive years. This time we have brought a brand new imported healthy sleep product. In the next five years, we will promote 3,000 store centers in China.

The Consumer Expo will also hold a number of supporting activities such as the Sustainable Consumption Summit Forum and Fashion Week today.

