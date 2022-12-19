It will seem to live in a huge amusement park out of the imagination and emotions of the nineties. From the speakers the music of that historic decade, between hits to sing out loud and nostalgic ballads. On stage will come to life “90 Wonderland”, the party of New Year’s to the former Pagnossin. Therefore, after the pandemic, a classic New Year’s Eve event returns.

The format includes shows that are inspired by the pop culture of the 90s. Skits that recall the Titanic or Baywatch, but also characters dressed in Jurassic Park or inspired by video games (the Nintendo above all), without forgetting the cowboys or the reference to the magical nights of Italy 1990 or even the “sweetnesses”, of the time, from Morositas to Brooklyn.

All in the Open Dream area, i.e. the industrial architecture of theex Pagnossin, converted into a venue for large events. The world of clubbing and big live shows enters these spaces with a format designed for adults and families. But also for young people: after the dinner, the doors will open for a party that will continue until dawn. Partner of the evening is Radio Piter Pan.

For the occasion, the organizers (Futura Eventi the artistic system of the evening, the TV Burger of Treviso and the Ca’ De Luna of Montebelluna the food and wine part) have reorganized the spaces as if it were a music festival.

The “People Tunnel” created by Spray For Life will be installed at the entrance: you will pass through a sort of elongated gazebo into which a disinfectant solution, which does not wet or leave marks on clothes, “but capable of eliminating viruses”. «Many are asking us how we will try to avoid the spread of Covid», explains the organizers’ spokesman, Andrea Vidotti. “We have thought of very large spaces, the event will be managed over 3,500 square meters of the Tre Archi area and the initial tunnel is a further guarantee”.

But other areas will find space for everyone to have fun. For the more nostalgic adults, there will be the possibility of playing in the area renamed “Play Game”, where a huge dartboard will have to be hit with a ball kicked as if it were a penalty. there will also be table football and space for punching bags and target shooting.

For the little ones, here is the area with baby sitter available to parents. In fact, the “Village of Dreams” will be operational with carousels, inflatables, a popcorn cart and a cotton candy cart, wooden games, baby dance and an area for selfies with Frozen. Partner of the evening is the Sogni Onlus of Treviso, which undertakes to make the dreams of children suffering from cancer come true thanks to the work of volunteers, coordinated by the president Rudi Zanatta. Lounge spaces will also be available near the dinner area, to relax while celebrating around.

«Our goal is to revive the Ex Pagnossin area and we believe that large live events are the best way to do it», concludes Vidotti. «This is why we decided to organize the largest New Year’s Eve in Italy in the 90s, combining great music with a top-level dinner food and wine. The Open Dream space is perfectly suited to events like this, it will be an exceptional New Year’s Eve and we hope it will be the beginning of a long series of events in the ex Pagnossin spaces. This is why we decided to immediately give a social and ethical value to the event: part of the proceeds will go to charity to the Sogni Onlus association. We have also thought about the environment, choosing to use only recyclable tableware».

The map of the New Year’s Eve event at the former Pagnossin

The big dinner buffet starts at 20.30, there are two prices for adults and children (55 euros and 20). For those who just want to have fun with the show, admission at a reduced price after 10.30pm. At midnight toast with panettone after having uncorked the ritual sparkling wine. At two in the morning it’s time for risotto, then we continue to dance until six in the morning with breakfast. There is also a “VIP terrace” next to the stage with sofas and tables, it is possible to reserve them for groups of at least eight people. For information (the sooner you book, the less you pay): social “New Year Treviso” on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. Mobile phone and WhatsApp 373 8277879. Parking in the area is free.