Nine protocols to implement the ceasefire between the Government and ELN

Nine protocols were established by the Government and the ELN for the implementation of the ceasefire on August 3.

In a joint communiqué, the delegations of the Government of the Republic of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) reported on progress in the peace process.

Among the achievements, the adoption and signing of nine (9) protocols that establish the conditions for compliance with the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire agreement stand out. These protocols address aspects such as the role of the Peace Dialogues Table in compliance with the CFBNT, the mandate of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, the role of the Catholic Church, social oversight and humanitarian protection mechanisms, among others.

In addition, a glossary was agreed upon and signed that establishes the common conceptual understandings between both parties on the ceasefire. The Operating Regulations and the Work Plan of the National Participation Committee were also adopted, defining August 3 as the date of installation of said committee in the city of Bogotá. As of that same date, the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire will enter into force for a period of one hundred and eighty (180) days.

– Protocol complementary to the mandate of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MMV).

– Role of the Catholic Church in the MMV.

– Social Oversight and humanitarian protection mechanisms within the framework of the Ceasefire Agreement.

– Evaluation, extension and suspension of the Ceasefire Agreement.

-Safety and protection of the members of the MMV.

– Security for the ELN and places where it is present within the framework of the ceasefire.

– Communications of the Ceasefire Agreement.

– Pedagogy of the Agreement and its other protocols.

In the statement, it is highlighted that compliance with the commitments assumed in the ceasefire and participation agreement is a concrete contribution to carrying out the electoral process, which will culminate with the territorial votes on October 29, 2023 and its corresponding scrutiny. .

Likewise, Cuba is thanked for hosting the work of the Permanent Table for Peace Dialogues, as well as the guarantor and accompanying countries and the Group of Support, Accompaniment and Cooperation Countries (GPAAC) for their commitment and support. In this sense, a call is made for the exclusion of Cuba from the list of countries that support terrorism, recognizing its contribution to peace in Colombia.

Finally, the hospitality of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is appreciated, where the Fourth Cycle of Dialogues will take place from August 14 to September 4.

