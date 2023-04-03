news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 02 APR – The absolute Italian Championships ended in Dobbiaco with the team sprints, the last stage of the cross-country skiing competitive season. In the men’s field, Francesco De Fabiani (Army) and Giacomo Gabrielli prevailed over Daprà/Balmetti (FFOO) and Hellweger/Bernardi (Carabinieri).



The difference was made by the Alpino from Aosta in the fifth fraction, where he opened the “throttle” and gave his teammate a ten-metre lead. Gabrielli was in turn good at not being caught up by his pursuers, who could only fight for second and third place because the gap was too much. Ffoo again for women with Federica Sanfilippo who takes home the victory, this time paired with Sara Hutter in a very tight race, decided only in the sprint. Runners-up Colombo/Cassol, who got the better of the highly rated Franchi/Monsorno.



The awards ceremonies have been canceled because Ylvie and Marit Folie, daughters of one of the victims of the avalanche in Vallelunga, near Passo Resia, also competed in Dobbiaco. Ylvie finished second paired with Schwitzer in the young classification. (HANDLE).

