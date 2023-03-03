Millonarios beat the Catholic University of Ecuador 2-1 at the El Campín stadium and dreams of the Libertadores group stage.

The Colombian team had a rise and fall during the match, in the first 45 minutes a split team was seen, without ideas and an elusive striker with the rival goal.

For the complement, the story was different, after having an extra man, ‘Millos’, took advantage of the counterattacks to do damage and managed to take the victory at home.

A deadly counterattack from Millonarios and a ‘fisilazo’ from Cataño gave the second goal to the team led by Alberto Gamero.

In a play from the blackboard and as indicated in the manual, the Colombians took advantage of the man they have too many and carried out an excellent attack of 3 against 2.

Those directed by Daniel Neculman, had a notable downturn in the second 45 minutes, since the wear and tear they had done in the first half took their toll.

The equalizing goal for the ‘ambassadors’ came from the scorer last semester in the Colombian League, Leonardo Castro, who received a pass from death and with a subtle touch took out the goalkeeper Cuero and I can define calmly.

The Ecuadorians are playing long balls and betting on the speed of Aron Rodríguez, who tries to hold balls in 3/4 pitch and be able to create play.

The blues can’t find space in the solid defense of Universidad Católica, who with one less man have decided to establish a double line of scoring and bet on a counterattack.

The goal that opened the scoring came through the 12 steps, where Díaz was fine to the right post, impossible for Álvaro Montero.

At minute 44 of the center, the Católica center-back, Guerra, was sent off due to an excessive use of force, the center-back gave him a yellow card and reminded him that he was already reprimanded with the red card.

A ‘blue’ team looks disoriented in midfield, where they have not been able to make effective intervals and counteract the attack from the wingers: Díaz and Rodríguez, who have created dangerous opportunities.

Those led by Gamero, are committed to collective and touch football, which allows them to attract the Ecuadorian team and be able to create spaces to connect with the leading man, Leonardo Castro.

The only clear goal in the first half of the ‘ambassadors’ was at minute 23, where the Católica goalkeeper, Cuero, stood out, preventing the goal chant.

Now, the next rival will be Atlético Mineiro, where Millonarios will seek to enter the Libertadores group stage and play the largest club tournament in South America.