NSU memorial sign sprayed in Nuremberg

In Nuremberg, the sign on Enver-Simsek-Platz has been sprayed with black paint. The city of Nuremberg published a photo of the smeared street sign and a sprayed traffic sign right next to it on Twitter on Saturday. The square is named after family man Enver Simsek, the first of ten murder victims of the right-wing terrorist group NSU.

“This act is a mockery of the victims of the NSU and an attack on our diverse, democratic urban society, which commemorates the NSU victims with dignity,” wrote Mayor Marcus König (CSU) on Instagram. They wanted to remove the paint as quickly as possible and report it. Enver Simsek was shot dead on September 11, 2000. The city of Nuremberg named the crime scene, a parking lot on Liegnitzer Strasse, in 2021 after the florist.