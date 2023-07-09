Home » NYT “Treasury Secretary Yellen’s visit to China, dialogue is positive… Relief of economic tension is the limit”
NYT “Treasury Secretary Yellen’s visit to China, dialogue is positive… Relief of economic tension is the limit”

▲US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a press conference at the US Embassy in Beijing, China on the morning of the 9th. Beijing/AP News

Regarding US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to China, major foreign media positively viewed talks aimed at improving relations between the two countries. Despite these efforts, however, it is difficult to ease economic tensions between the two countries, she said.

The New York Times (NYT) said on Secretary Allen’s visit to China that day, “This is the beginning,” saying, “China and the United States, which are still enemies, are talking.”

The NYT pointed out that Secretary Yellen had arrived in Beijing with the expectation of restarting US-China relations, which had deteriorated for years, and met with several Chinese officials, saying “a meaningful relief from economic tensions is unlikely to be possible.”

“Secretary Yellen returned to Washington without announcing any breakthroughs or agreements to mend the persistent rift between the two countries,” it added.

Secretary Yellen, who wrapped up her four-day visit to China, said at a press conference that day, “It was a direct, substantive and constructive dialogue,” but “there are significant differences between the United States and China.”

The high U.S. tariffs imposed on China during the former Trump administration, the U.S. de-risking of high-tech semiconductors with China, and China’s sanctions on U.S. companies Micron and export controls of gallium and germanium have all contributed to the confrontation between the two countries. resulted in advancement.

The NYT said, “Yelen’s (China) visit seems to be a positive step, but many experts in China and the United States have warned not to expect much change.”

Mark Sobel, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, said that Yellen’s visit would “temporarily lower the temperature in economic relations and remind us that the US and China share some commercial interests,” but “will do little to change the fundamental dynamics and trajectory of economic relations.” “, predicted.

See also  Draghi: "We accelerate on the green transition but pay attention to the social costs"

The Washington Post (WP) of the United States said, “Yelen has gained some benefits from economic talks with Chinese leaders,” and said that Minister Yellen had talks with China to improve relations, but that additional disputes would soon come.

At the same time, it was reported that the US administration of Joe Biden expects to unveil new investment restrictions on Chinese high-tech that could harm US security within this month.

