Ocean Viking tomorrow afternoon in Bari with 86 migrants – Puglia

Among them 70 minors, almost all unaccompanied

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 29 – 86 migrants, all male, rescued in the Mediterranean by the Ocean Viking will land tomorrow afternoon in the port of Bari. They are 70 minors, of which 68 are unaccompanied aged between 15 and 17 , and 16 adults, all in fairly good health. This morning the organizational meeting for the management of the landing took place in the Prefecture, in the presence of the prefect Antonella Bellomo. Representatives of the police forces and of all the bodies involved in the reception operations took part.



The device provides for health screening both on board, by the maritime health office, and on land by the stations insured by the ASL and 118, supported by the Italian Red Cross. The docking of the ship, due to the cruise season, is scheduled on a specially identified quay, where the first pre-identification operations will take place, which will continue subsequently at the CARA. (HANDLE).



