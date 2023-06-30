Home » The Slovak star is getting nervous. I’m sorry that he takes it out on others, says the expert
Sports

The Slovak star is getting nervous. I’m sorry that he takes it out on others, says the expert

by admin

He used to shine, but in his farewell season on the road, Slovak speedster Peter Sagan is not doing as well as he would like. That is why he will probably be under pressure and in an uncomfortable situation at the Tour de France. The star of the cycling pelotons was also nervous at the recent championships of the Czech and Slovak Republics, where he fell at the finish and had a clash with Pavel Bitner. “Despite his experience, Peter did not stop. I’m sorry that he then felt the need to take it out on others,” thinks Matěj Vybíral, Sport.cz cycling expert in the Studio TOUR program dedicated to the famous race.

