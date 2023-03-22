Uttar Pradesh: Forest department officials took SARS into custody

Love is not limited only between lovers and love stories, but its scope is very wide. Love from parents, brothers and sisters, spouses, children, friends and spouses, as well as pets. It is also caused by animals and birds.

There, hatred, whether it is religious or regional or commercial, competitive or on any other level, has a very short lifespan and the destiny of hatred is only to be humiliated and humiliated.

Readers will remember that in the month of February, the videos of Amethi district of the state of Uttar Pradesh had greatly affected all the social media users. Later these videos and their full details made a splash in the state, national and international media organizations. His videos were seen by millions of people on news channels and social media platforms.

Everyone who saw these videos expressed their surprise by praising. This is the incident of Muhammad Arif and the stork bird. “Mandka village” under Jamu Block, Goriganj Tehsil of Amethi District, where a year ago the residents of this village were killed. Muhammad Arif found this stork injured and he brought it to his home and treated it, taking care of it until its wounds healed. After that this speechless bird could not forget the kindness of Muhammad Arif. And from that time he started living with them in their house.

In this series saharnews.com by February 24 was the first to present this news with complete details and videos. Later March 3 was also presented with a special news story of his with various videos on how Mohammad Arif and the stork live together and eat in the same pot. Later. March 5 Sahar News also presented the news that after seeing his report on BBC, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav reached the village and met Arif and Saras and praised Muhammad Arif’s spirit of humanity. And expressed happiness. And for some time they mingled with the storks.

However, this happiness did not come true for Muhammad Arif yesterday when forest department officials reached his house and recovered the stork from him, saying that the stork is not a domesticated bird, thus living among humans. No, it should be kept in a natural environment.

On this occasion, Muhammad Arif could not hide his tears and Saris also did not look ready to go with strangers. The scene of receiving Saris from Arif and transferring him to a plastic covered vehicle is very emotional. His videos It has also gone viral on social media.

“Scenes of SARS Transmission by Forest Department Officials and Employees”.

Seeing these videos, everyone is expressing regret and writing on social media, especially Instagram, that since a year when the stork was happy in the house of Mohammad Arif and was roaming freely with him, the forest department Why did the officials remember this Sars today?

While it was a source of public interest on media and social media for a month, why did the officials think of getting SARS now? A few social media users also raised the question that when the stork was injured, where were the Forest Department officials at that time? Most of the social media users are disappointed and expressing their opinion in different ways on the separation of Saras from Mohammad Arif.

In such a situation, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has alleged in the press conference that Sars was taken away from Arif because he went to meet and congratulate him. Akhilesh Yadav expressed regret and said. That it is very rare when a stork makes such a friendship with a human being is a subject of research. He said that the treatment of the stork served him and the friendship between the two after that was exemplary. Akhilesh Yadav asked. Is this the constitution?

According to news agency IANS, District Forest Officer (DFO) Amethi district, Devnath Shah, said that Sars is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and therefore cannot be kept in captivity. Lucknow Divisional Forest Officer Ravi said. “We have a system in place to protect and nurture it,” Singh said.

“You can’t touch its wings or hold it close to you. Humans are not allowed to touch storks. Storks should be allowed to live in the wild and cannot be domesticated and allowed by humans,” he said. Contact cannot be allowed. He added that these birds need food of insects and fish.

Muhammad Arif, who has been taking care of his best and closest friend Sarus, whom he called my baby, for a year, on behalf of the officials of the Forest Department, is saddened and disappointed by the loss of his friend. was taken away. But they are also satisfied and happy that now their baby (Stork) will live in its natural environment.

Anyway, whatever the case may be, after this incident, regret is being expressed from all sides that the long association of Muhammad Arif and Saras was broken just by citing a few reasons. A few social media users are writing that animals and birds are very loyal and never forget their benefactor, they don’t like to be separated from them and maybe very soon the stork will reach Muhammad Arif’s house again. !!

“Mohammad Arif has posted this video on his Instagram account an hour ago today after the SARS was captured by the forest department.”

