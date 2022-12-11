OGLIANIC Success for the first edition of the ecological day “I walk and I collect” organized by the municipal administration of Oglianico, led by the mayor Monica Vacha, with the associations and traders of the town. But that’s not all, because even the small town on the outskirts of Rivarolo can now boast columns suitable for recharging electric cars.

Taking a nice walk, “armed” with gloves, garbage bags and a lot of good will, many Oglianicesi have cleaned up the banks and paths, collecting dozens of kilograms of waste of various kinds. The initiative also took place in the hamlets of San Grato and San Francesco Benne. Still on the subject of attention to the environment, the columns for recharging electric cars have come into operation in the very central Corso Vittorio Emanuele. —