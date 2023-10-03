“On Wheels” Campaign seeks to prevent violence and xenophobia – Crónica

In the different units we see informative material.

The campaign “On Wheels, prevention of violence and xenophobia” aims to reduce these two social problems. The initiative, exhibited in Loja, will begin with activations in the transportation sector.

The initiative was presented by the JM Contigo Foundation, supported by the Ella project, from Plan International. In the first phase, it will have the support of the Provincial Union of Taxi Cooperatives.

In the city of Loja, there are around 1,726 units circulating. At the beginning of the proposal, 200 drivers are involved.

Diego González González, president of the Provincial Taxi Union, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, said that they join this initiative to eradicate, through coordinated work, these two social evils.

The proposal consists of disseminating informative material to users, containing awareness messages aimed at avoiding violence and xenophobia.

The purpose is to share informative data such as where to go if a person is a victim of violence; In this case they can do it at the JM Contigo Foundation, and through the “Taxi Seguro Loja” application, arrive with a message of prevention, the leader pointed out.

In the different units we see posters and brochures where users are guided on the importance of education for a life without violence.

Xenophobia (feeling of hatred and hostility towards foreigners, manifested through hostile attitudes and behaviors towards those people) is a problem that is experienced daily in the country, and Loja is no exception.

Mónica Fierro, coordinator of JM Contigo, in the socialization of the campaign, pointed out that the informative material aimed at citizens consists of messages and explanatory phrases, “what should be done in case of being a victim of violence.”

In the coming weeks they will also hold awareness talks. (YO)

Drivers of 200 taxi units are involved in the first phase of the campaign.

