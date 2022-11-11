One new case of asymptomatic infection was added in Baiquan County, Qiqihar, Heilongjiang. The trajectory involved supermarkets, guard rooms, etc.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-11 11:44

CCTV news client reported that on November 11, 2022, a new case of nucleic acid test positive person was added in Baiquan County, Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province, which was found in a key population. After consultation by the expert group, it was determined to be an asymptomatic infection of the new coronary pneumonia. At present, it has been closed-loop transferred to the Fangcang shelter hospital for isolation and medical observation. According to the relevant requirements of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, and after comprehensive research and judgment by the expert group, the local epidemic prevention and control headquarters decided:

From 8:00 on November 11, Building No. 3 and Unit 6 of Building No. 8 of Xinjiayuan Community in Baiquan Town, and Real Estate Community of Baiquan Town are designated as high-risk areas, and the implementation of “stay at home and provide door-to-door services”; Except for Building 3 and Unit 6 of Building 8, other areas in Quanzhen Xinjiayuan Community, Wenbo Community and Wenbo Garden Community in Baiquan Town are designated as medium-risk areas, and “people do not leave the area and take things at different peaks”.

The trajectory of the No. 5 asymptomatic infection in Baiquan County is as follows:

From 6:30 on November 6th to 6:30 on the 7th, go to work at No. 32 Kebai Road, from 14:20 to 14:29, at Xiaojun Supermarket.

November 7, 6:30-7:00, Building 8 of Xinjiayuan Community, 7:08-9:10 Building 3 of Xinjiayuan Community, 18:00-24:00 The guard room of the real estate building.

From November 8th to 10th, the guard room of the real estate building.

Those who overlap or overlap with the above time and activity trajectories should immediately report to the community (village) or unit where they live, do not go out, and cooperate with the staff to conduct epidemiological investigations and nucleic acid sampling, and implement corresponding epidemic control measures. Please pay attention to the release of official and authoritative information, do not believe, spread or spread rumors, and consciously abide by the relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control. Those who do not take the initiative to report, falsely report, or conceal their itinerary, which cause the spread of the epidemic, will be investigated according to laws and regulations responsibility.