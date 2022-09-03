Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 3rd, title: Open cooperation, mutual benefit and sharing – on-site observation from the 2022 Service Trade Fair

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zhu Chao and Feng Xinran

The 3rd is the first day of the public open day of the 2022 Service Trade Fair. Entering the comprehensive exhibition hall of the 2022 Service Trade Fair located on the first floor of the first phase of the Beijing National Convention Center, the country exhibition area with an area of ​​more than 8,000 square meters attracts attention——

Investment negotiations in the Italian exhibition area are hot, the shelves in the Japanese exhibition area are full of dazzling goods, and the VR dynamic cinema experience in the Korean exhibition area is like knitting… You can see the development of the global service industry without leaving Beijing.

This year, a total of 71 countries and international organizations set up exhibitions in the name of countries or headquarters, an increase of 13 over the previous session; 10 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Italy, and Australia set up exhibitions in the name of countries for the first time. More than 400 Fortune 500 and international leading companies participated in the offline exhibition, and the overall internationalization rate reached 20.8%.

As China continues to promote high-level opening to the outside world, the “friend circle” of the CIFTIS is getting bigger and bigger, and the level of internationalization and specialization is getting higher and higher.

A number of international guests who participated in this CIFTIS Global Service Trade Summit believe that against the backdrop of globalization encountering adverse currents and facing various risks and challenges, the CIFTIS can be held as scheduled, which fully demonstrates China‘s unswerving efforts to expand high-level opening up. determination and ability.

“The current international development is at a critical crossroads, facing multiple crises, and we need cooperation more than ever.” Greenspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, said in a video speech, “The service trade fair is held at the right time.” .

Calling for the construction of an open world economy and unwavering support for the trend of globalization has also become the consensus of the guests of many summit forums during the Service Trade Fair.

“The rise of protectionism in today’s world will disrupt global supply and value chains, triggering greater protectionism and undermining the prospect of prosperity. Globalization is still an option that a country and a company can take when dealing with international markets. The most valuable strategy.” Ma Ke, President of the New Development Bank, said at the “Services Trade Facilitation Summit Forum from the Perspective of Multinational Corporations”.

In the past 10 years, China‘s service trade has developed rapidly. The “China Service Trade Achievement Exhibition Zone” specially set up by this CIFTIS reviewed the development achievements of China‘s service trade in the past 10 years: the total import and export volume of China‘s service trade has increased from more than 400 billion US dollars in 2012 to over 800 billion in 2021. The US dollar has an average annual growth rate of 6.1%, which is almost twice the global growth rate; the total value of trade in services has ranked second in the world for eight consecutive years, and the import value has ranked second in the world for nine consecutive years… A series of figures attracted many visitors The person stopped to praise.

At the achievement exhibition, the pace of China‘s service industry opening to the outside world is also clearly visible——

Officially implemented the negative list of cross-border service trade in Hainan Free Trade Port; started the construction of national service trade innovation development demonstration zone; joined the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP), newly opened 22 service departments, and increased 37 service departments The level of opening up… China is stimulating the vitality of trade in services with a higher level of opening up, and bringing more development opportunities to the world with its super-large market and leading digital transformation.

“The Service Trade Fair is the largest comprehensive exhibition in the field of global service trade, providing a smooth channel and broad space for in-depth exchanges, close cooperation and mutual benefit for domestic and foreign enterprises.” said Zou Jun, Vice Chairman of KPMG China, “Global The phrase “service, mutual benefit and sharing” is deeply integrated into the core concept of every agenda and design of the CIFTIS.

The Service Trade Fair will let the world see a more open Chinese market and feel China‘s responsibility to make the “service trade” cake bigger. Looking into the future, China will continue to work with other countries to promote an open and shared service economy and inject impetus into the recovery and development of the world economy.

