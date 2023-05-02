“Open Government”, discussion that brought together elected authorities and social actors

CIUDAD.-

With the aim of promoting a constructive dialogue between the different social actors and consolidating the commitment of all the parties involved in strengthening a more transparent, participatory and collaborative public management, the “Open Government” discussion was held at Espoch.

The event was promoted by authorities of the Higher Polytechnic School of Chimborazo (Espoch)

The meeting was attended by representatives of civil society, academia and the public sector, who shared experiences and points of view regarding Open Government. The importance of effective cooperation between the different sectors of society was highlighted to achieve a successful implementation of this management model. The panelists Claudia Vega, coordinator of the Open Government area of ​​the Citizenship and Development Foundation; and Giuseppe Cabrera, advisor to the Espoch rectory, addressed the “Good practices and experiences at the national level”. While, the second panel was in charge of: “Good practices and experiences at the local level”.

Iván Paredes, secretary of the Riobamba Cantonal Council and Lorena Freire, representative of the Riobamba Open Government Promotion Committee were in charge. This commitment reflects the importance of promoting transparency and citizen participation in local public management, and represents a responsibility to continue working in favor of local and national citizens. The event concluded with the signing of the symbolic commitment by John Vinueza, mayor-elect of the Riobamba canton, and Lorena Freire, representative of the Riobamba Open Government Promotion Committee. This commitment reflects the importance of promoting transparency and citizen participation in local public management, and represents a commitment to continue advancing on this path of continuous improvement. (12)