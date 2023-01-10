January 10, 2023 1:23 pm

One of the many questionable aspects of the so-called rave decree (which came into force after several adjustments on December 31, 2022) is that, in essence, it is a story that repeats itself every time a country is led by a right-wing government. The Criminal justice and public order act, wanted in 1994 in the United Kingdom by the Conservative government of John Major, gave an authoritarian and police squeeze against a series of behaviors defined as “anti-social”. And i free party, which had proliferated throughout the country since the late eighties on the wave of the spread of acid house, had become the excuse with which to criminalize forms of alternative sociality, resistance or protest such as occupations, boycott actions against hunting , the environmental principals of woods or forests and all forms of nomadism. Stirring the bugbear of drugs and squatting, the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act passed unmolested (thanks in part to an ambitious Labor man named Tony Blair who turned a blind eye) and allowed a Conservative government to silence any form of youthful or countercultural.

Laws and decrees, however, have not stopped music, on the contrary, if possible, they have accelerated the coagulation of a culture and an aesthetic of techno resistance that survives in various electronic albums released in the United Kingdom between 1990 and 1995. Among these works stands out for its ambition, musical intelligence and depth Orbital, the second album by Orbital, the electronic duo formed by brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll. Orbital’s first album, released in 1991, was also titled Orbital: to distinguish the two works, fans identify the first as “Green album” (green album) and the second as “Brown album” (brown album). Streaming platforms, in their prosaic cataloging anxiety, simply call them Orbital 1 e Orbital 2.

The name Orbital suggests the atom and electrons revolving around a nucleus and much of the band’s graphics seem to support this interpretation. However, the Orbital is also the large motorway junction (M25) that surrounds London, an immense loop, a circular non-place along which the first rave parties took place, giving rise to the acid house scene of the late eighties. To learn more, I recommend reading London Orbital by Iain Sinclair (Il Saggiatore), a suggestive literary reportage (on foot) along this large London ring road. Right from the name they chose, the Hartnoll brothers claim that history and their roots in the nomadic and interstitial movement of the first English clandestine parties.

In 1990 Orbital have a first, unexpected success with Chimea techno piece they had produced at no cost the year before in the basement of the house with their father’s four-track recorder. Chime goes straight to the charts and the Hartnoll brothers meet from their basement to play their piece on the TV show Top of the Pops. Orbital aren’t even born and they’re already starting to get excited: they want to play live, but the production forces them to go into playback like all the other artists and they show up on live TV with a dancer in a raver outfit and t-shirts against the poll tax, an unfair tax reform desired by Margaret Thatcher very similar to the flat tax proposed today also by the right wing of our house.

Playing live is a passion that will never abandon them (Orbital will be the first techno group to close the Glastonbury festival in 1994) and their music, unlike so much electronics that was heard then and is still heard today has a strong improvisational component. It’s no exaggeration to say that before Orbital electronic dance music was only seen as disco unz unz or muffled ambient chill-out music. They also brought in a certain punk rock attitude, politics and, of course, protest.