News

admin
If you grabbed the iPhone 14 series on Double Eleven, you might have earned it.

At present, the e-commerce festival has just passed, and the entire iPhone 14 series has begun to be seriously out of stock.Channel prices have been rising all the way, and the Pro version has already increased the price by at least 1,000 yuan.

However, Apple has not only failed to solve the supply problem, but it is getting worse.

We reported last week that the iPhone 14 Pro official website delivery time has been delayed by 4-5 weeks, and now it has been delayed to more than 5 weeks.

At present, if the iPhone 14 Pro is ordered on the official website, the latest delivery date has been shown as January 2023.

The main reason for this situation is that the production capacity of the Zhengzhou assembly plant has been greatly reduced. This plant is the largest assembly plant for iPhones. The reduction in production capacity will significantly affect the supply of new iPhone 14 series, resulting in a significant decline in sales.

In addition, Double Eleven is superimposed on Black Friday, and Christmas will be a month later, which are key nodes of strong demand, resulting in a more serious shortage of supply.

According to recent rumors, Apple has significantly reduced the production of the iPhone 14 Plus, or even almost stopped production, to make up for the production capacity of the Pro version and try to ensure the supply.

At present, Zhengzhou Foxconn’s pre-recruitment quota is also full, and it is believed that the supply will be guaranteed after a short ramp-up of production capacity.

