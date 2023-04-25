Outlook: McDonalds presents the figures for the past quarter

16
McDonalds can be looked at in the books on April 25, 2023: At the quarterly financial conference McDonalds report its balance sheet for the quarter ended 03/31/2023. Estimates from 31 analysts average EPS of $2.33 per share…
McDonalds can be looked at in the books on April 25, 2023: At the quarterly financial conference McDonalds report its balance sheet for the quarter ended 03/31/2023. Estimates from 31 analysts average EPS of $2.33 per share…
See also Di Maio on the attack on Conte and Russia: "Opening the crisis means lending one's side to Putin's propaganda"