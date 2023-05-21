Home » Pakistan Army maintained its lead in 34th National Games
Sunday May 21, 2023, 11:13 pm

Quetta (Sports Desk) In the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta, the leadership of the Pakistan Army is maintained, the athletes of the Army won 105 medals including 50 gold medals in the event.

Army athletes have also won 33 silver and 22 bronze medals in the 34th National Games.

WAPDA is second in the medals table in the National Games having won 25 gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze medals so far while Navy players have bagged 21 gold medals so far.

