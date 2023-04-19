Home » Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing
News

Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

by admin
Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Pampa Metals Corp. (“Pampa Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has completed ~550m of the planned ~2,100m diamond drill program designed to test …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Pampa Metals Corp. (“Pampa Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has completed ~550m
of the planned ~2,100m diamond drill program designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies at its Buenavista target, and its Block 4 project more broadly. The
presence of several geophysical anomalies under post-mineral covered portions of the Block 4 property is suggestive of a potential “cluster” of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold systems, a
characteristic typical of some major porphyry copper districts in Chile and worldwide.

As previously advised, the program commenced on 31 March 2023 and completion by the end of May remains on schedule, with assay results expected in June.

