Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration – breaking latest news

Faced with early elections, political parties make the official presentation of the candidates who aspire to occupy the Presidency, Vice-Presidency and the National Assembly, of the 8 candidates, 7 represent political institutions for hire or newly formed regarding the annotated elections, one responds to a political party that the community knows him for his decision and perseverance in the political field of the country.

In the midst of the social, political and economic chaos that our country is debating, the electoral contest constitutes an event of “representative democracy”, considered until recently as the most complete form of “government of the people, by the people and for the people”, has also been questioned. And it is that representativeness, generally distorted, is no longer enough, which is why today an integral democracy is proposed, which also encompasses the social, cultural and economic limits of the peoples.

So the upcoming elections constitute an urgency in the search for formulas to stop and extirpate, the usual politicians, for the practice of bad politics, and at the same time a projection to the future in terms of building strategies that articulate the integral democracy that For some, it fundamentally goes through a new form: participatory democracy.

For participatory democracy to prosper and become a reality in our environment, it implies the practice of some basic conditions, such as responsibility in the exercise of political power and administrative power. There can be no democracy without control. Banish paternalism and autocratism once and for all and forever, so that power emanates precisely from civil society, which will be responsible for exercising participation.

In representative democracy praxis, the first subject of participation is the human being, but the human being, not individually, not selfishly, but integrated into a collective. In addition to what has been noted, two central institutions are called to strengthen participatory democracy: political parties and popular organizations. That is, the sense of community participation can be expressed towards all spheres of society and public affairs. In these terms, participatory democracy poses a greater projection towards the concept of full democracy.

If we point out that the human being is the important element in representative democracy, it means that you, dear reader, are important; and, that, from your reflection and decision in front of the polls when depositing your vote, you will decide the future, and the exercise of representative democracy that allow social, progressive development, where you consider that participatory channels in decision-making, follow-up and management, control and accountability, constitute citizen practices

We point this out because the old concept of representative democracy can no longer be accepted, which generally became the instrument for the usufruct of ex officio politicians and the usual oligarchies. We must always remember that the concept of participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but, on the contrary, as its name indicates integration. Integration that implies that our paths are converging and our search is the same. Our roots are the same, but infinite in their forms and multiple in our conceptions. Our destiny is the same in its permanent evolution between magic and reality, between nostalgia and joy, to together seek freedom, bread, study and dignity.

We believe that you are important and decisive in the development of Loja, Ecuadorian history, we make of them, Loja, Ecuador, city and country, great and supportive or they remain hanging in history for the regret and pain of what could have been and it was not. For this reason, when consigning your vote at the polls, you must think that politics, in order to fulfill its great objectives, must converge three great qualities in the candidates who aspire to occupy the different dignities in the popular election.

The first quality: vocation of service and devotion to the country, province and city where they receive Communion, three elementary principles in the development of the towns: honesty, truthfulness and industriousness. The second, the primacy of the laws, to comply with and enforce the hierarchies of the Constitution, Codes, Ordinances, and norms that establish good coexistence among the men and women of the community. The third, comply with the campaign offer, accompanied by a constant inspection of public works and permanent accountability to their constituents. So be it.

