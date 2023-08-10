Home » Pension: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that a higher retirement age is unnecessary
Pension: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that a higher retirement age is unnecessary

Pension: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that a higher retirement age is unnecessary

Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects an increase in the retirement age in Germany. “I am firmly convinced that we no longer need to keep raising the retirement age,” said the SPD politician on Thursday at a public dialogue in Erfurt.

“Anyone who leaves school now at 17 has five decades of work ahead of them. I think that’s enough,” said Scholz. If someone wants to work longer, they should be able to do so – “but not because they have to, but because they can”.

Baden-Württemberg’s Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz, among others, recently warned that regular retirement at the age of 67 would not be sustainable if prosperity remained the same. In many professions, he increasingly considers working longer hours to be reasonable.

The age limit without pension deductions is gradually being raised from 65 to 67 years

According to the current legal situation, the age limit will be gradually raised from 65 to 67 years without pension deductions. For those born in 1964 or later, the standard retirement age is 67 years. The traffic light coalition has so far ruled out a further increase.

Pension insurance has “a good future”

Scholz also emphasized that, from his point of view, the statutory pension insurance system has “a good future”. Everyone can rest assured that the pension level will remain stable and not fall.

