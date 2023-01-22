The Chinese space station ushered in the first Spring Festival after its completion, and the three astronauts on board Shenzhou 15 sent New Year blessings to the motherland and the people via video (screenshot of the video).

Xinhua News Agency

On New Year’s Eve, fireworks bloom over Wulin Square in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

Photo report by Lin Yunlong and Xu Yan

On January 21, at Wuyue Plaza, Qingyang Street, Sihong County, Suqian, Jiangsu Province, children held a “Happy Chinese Year” themed activity in the Nianshi Promenade to welcome the Lunar New Year.

Photo by Zhang Lianhua (People’s Vision)

The land of China is full of lively, reunion and festive New Year flavors everywhere. The people of all ethnic groups are happy and healthy, and the great motherland is prosperous and prosperous. Over the past few days, various celebration activities with different characteristics have been carried out across the country, and people celebrate the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit with laughter and laughter.

On New Year’s Eve, the National Arts and Crafts Museum located on the northern extension of Beijing’s central axis was brightly lit. Beside the 5-meter-high lantern “Auspicious Rabbit”, people took photos together. “Passing the Year of the Rabbit with Lanterns and Festive Colors” New Year’s Lantern Festival brings together the works of intangible cultural heritage inheritors in Beijing, Shanxi, Zhejiang and other places.

During the Spring Festival, many museums in Beijing launched measures to delay opening, and staged “Museum Night” one after another. A variety of activities such as immersive digital exhibitions, temple fairs, and Hanfu night shows prepared a “cultural feast” for the audience. The Capital Museum holds a series of wonderful night events every day; the Beijing Arts and Crafts Museum launches the “Only This Oriental Color” immersive digital exhibition and a large collection of temple fairs derived from the exhibition.

“Year of the Rabbit” themed activities are held across Hebei to celebrate the festive season. In Xinhua District, Shijiazhuang City, the inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and the masses gathered together, and the paper-cutting of the Year of the Rabbit came to life, as well as pyrography and relief sculptures of the Year of the Rabbit. In Yongnian District, Handan City, various ice sculptures in the shape of cute rabbits in the ice sculpture amusement park attract tourists from all over the world. In Qiaoxi District, Zhangjiakou City, the intangible cultural heritage project “Yang’s Dough Sculptures” held a “Raising Eyebrows’ Rabbit” themed dough sculpture exhibition for the Year of the Rabbit. The works of Master Rabbit, Peter Rabbit, and Bugs Bunny are colorful and cute.

Zhengding County, Hebei launched a series of cultural and cultural activities such as ice and snow, folk customs, and night tours. On the commercial street of Wangquan Ancient Street, traditional folk performances such as Changshan war drums and walking on stilts attracted repeated applause. On the commercial street of Nanguan Ancient Town, shadow puppetry, paper-cutting, gourd pyrography and other skill demonstrations are dizzying. In the Garden Expo Park, there are large-scale live performances, colorful lantern shows and other wonderful programs staged in turn.

“Changbai Mountain is full of New Year flavor!” Jilin Changbai Mountain Luneng Resort is decorated with lights and festoons, and tourists from all over the world experience a different kind of New Year flavor together. Against the backdrop of the snow, the fireworks show on New Year’s Eve is extraordinarily romantic. The scenic spot will also hold a series of activities such as folk custom explanations and paper-cutting.

On New Year’s Eve, in Antu County, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, Jilin Province, tourists made cakes together, enjoyed the fireworks show, and celebrated the festive season together. In Baishan City, along the Changbai Mountain Street, with the theme of “meeting in one mountain and two rivers, building a dream of ice and snow”, crystal clear, colorful and unique ice sculptures are eye-catching, and the ice and snow market is crowded and bustling.

Walking on Flower Street, buying New Year’s oranges, and picking couplets. On January 21, the Chinese New Year’s Eve, the Spring Festival Flower Market in 11 districts of Guangzhou, Guangdong ushered in the peak flow of people, with a variety of purples and reds, a hundred flowers welcoming the spring, and the flavor of the New Year in Guangzhou is also stronger.

From the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month to New Year’s Eve, Guangzhou people like to go to the flower market “Flower Street” for good luck in the coming year. On the afternoon of January 21, at the traditional Yuexiu West Lake Flower Market in Guangzhou, there was a bustling flow of people, and the flowers on both sides of the road were oranges, peach blossoms, narcissus, lilies, phalaenopsis… a dazzling array. The two major flower markets, the Floating Flower Market and the Traditional Flower Market in Liwan, Guangzhou, have also reopened. The Floating Flower Market is located in Liwan Lake Park. It adopts the method of “online and offline linkage”, “flower boat parade + water live broadcast” to reproduce the historic water flower trading scene .

Haikou, Hainan has launched more than 100 Spring Festival-themed activities in various forms, combining online and offline, including theatrical performances, exhibitions, comprehensive experience activities, light and shadow shows, etc. Major tourist attractions also hold New Year activities with different themes to welcome the Lunar New Year. On New Year’s Eve, the red lanterns on the Haikou Century Bridge are hung high, and the buildings on Binhai Avenue in Haikou put on a New Year’s light show, and the themed light shows such as the Year of the Rabbit pattern light up the night sky in Haikou.

Sanya, Hainan organizes a series of activities centering on the theme of “Sanya is full of flavors, golden rabbits come to thousands of homes”, covering culture, tourism, sports, performing arts, promotions, and benefiting the people. Danzhou, Wenchang, Dongfang, Ding’an, Changjiang, Baoting and other cities and counties have combined their respective characteristics to launch new year folk activities such as temple fairs for blessings, trendy new year goods markets, and exhibitions of calligraphers’ Spring Festival couplets to meet the diverse needs of citizens and tourists.

On New Year’s Eve, Gaozhuang Scenic Spot in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province, is brightly lit and full of tourists. The wonderful parade of floats becomes a beautiful landscape. Tourists from all over the world put on national costumes, danced folk dances with the Dai people, tasted delicious food, visited the night market, and experienced the Dai culture. “We have police and security volunteers on duty 24 hours a day, mainly to serve tourists well in travel and accommodation, and maintain order in scenic spots.” Yu Liwu, a policeman from the Jinghong Public Security Bureau who was on duty at the scene, introduced.

(Reporters Shi Fang, Zhang Zhifeng, Shi Ziqiang, Meng Haiying, Li Gang, Sun Haitian, Shen Jingran)