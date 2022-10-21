Sinopec Shengli Oilfield——

The study report shows the direction to take on the forge ahead and make new contributions (the 20th time)

“Today, we will continue to study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. What are your thoughts? Let everyone talk about it.” Li Youquan cut to the chase.

Li Youquan is the Secretary of the Party Branch of the Gas Flooding Laboratory of Sinopec Shengli Oilfield Exploration and Development Research Institute. After collectively watching the live broadcast of the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16, on the morning of the 17th, he convened the party members of the innovation team to exchange and learn in depth again.

The discussion site is located in the workshop of the Party branch of the gas drive laboratory. There were more than 20 people sitting in the house, and the electronic screen displayed the theme of this party branch activity: “Study report shows the direction to play a role in forging ahead and making new contributions”.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed in the report ‘strengthen the construction of energy production, supply, storage and marketing systems to ensure energy security’. This reminds me of the earnest entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Shengli Oilfield, ‘to concentrate resources to conquer key core technologies, speed up clean and efficient development and utilization’.” Cao Xiaopeng, chief geologist of the Exploration and Development Research Institute, spoke first.

On October 21, 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the Shengli Oilfield Exploration and Development Research Institute for inspection, and encouraged everyone to make new contributions and create new achievements in ensuring national energy security and economic and social development.

“To secure a job in energy, we must improve technology.” Cao Xiaopeng said that many breakthroughs have been made in shale oil exploration and development technology, which is the key research institute of the Exploration and Development Research Institute. The underground reservoir structure of Shengli Oilfield is complex, and shale oil is deeply hidden in rock crevices, making it difficult to find oil. In recent years, the Exploration and Development Research Institute has vigorously carried out technical research, using long-section horizontal wells and three-dimensional fracturing technology to successfully produce shale oil from thousands of meters deep underground.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed ‘promoting green development and promoting the harmonious coexistence of man and nature’.” Zhang Chuanbao, chief expert of the Exploration and Development Research Institute, took over the words, “We must continue to explore and apply more green and low-carbon technologies.”

Recently, Qilu Petrochemical – Shengli Oilfield’s new million-ton project was officially put into operation, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tons per year. “It is necessary to speed up the application of technology research and make more ‘flowers of science and technology‘ bear ‘fruits of industry’.” Zhang Shiming, president of the Exploration and Development Research Institute, said.

“To be a benchmark and a demonstration for green and low-carbon development, we must give full play to the role of the party branch as a strong fighting fortress.” Li Youquan said, “We must inherit the red gene well, take the lead in overcoming difficulties, and gnaw on the hard bones in the process of scientific research.”

“I’ll say a few words too!” Young Party member Wang Ming stood up and said in a loud voice, “We, the older generation of oil people, responded to the call of the state, searching for oil seedlings for thousands of miles along the coast, digging wells all night, and building large oil fields in the alkaline beaches. Party members must carry forward the fine traditions of the older generation of oil people, maintain the red heritage and fighting spirit of oil people, be conscientious and hard-working, and strive to be leaders in technological innovation.”

More than an hour of themed activities came to an end quickly, but the learning discussions continued. “Write the results of scientific research on the oil reservoir block”, “Secure the energy job and contribute to the youth”… Several employees gathered together, and you and I exchanged their own experiences and experiences.

“We must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, keep in mind the entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and transform the belief of ‘oil workers to the party’ into the practice of securing energy jobs, and take responsibility and contribute to ensuring national energy security. Said Han Hui, executive deputy secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of the labor union of Shengli Petroleum Administration Co., Ltd.

“People’s Daily” (page 01, October 20, 2022)

