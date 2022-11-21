The article pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement the 20 optimization measures, adhere to the problem orientation, adhere to the system concept, not waver or lose shape, take more resolute and decisive measures to tackle the problem, and curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible. Protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

On November 20, “People’s Daily” once again published the article “Unwavering and Not Out of Shape” signed by “Zhong Yin”, speaking out for winning the battle against normalized epidemic prevention and control. This is the eighth article on epidemic prevention and control in Zhongyin recently.

On November 10, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting studied and deployed 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. On the 11th, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in Response to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic” (“Notice”), announcing the further optimization of prevention and control work twenty measures.

The “Notice” requires that we improve our political standing and do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic in a scientific and precise manner. Implement the deployment of the Party Central Committee, actively and steadily grasp the optimization and adjustment of prevention and control measures. The Party Central Committee has made important deployments and put forward clear requirements for the twenty measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, and all localities and departments must fully implement various optimization measures in place.

In the article “Unwavering and Not Out of Shape” published by “Zhongyin” on the 20th, it was written:At present, new domestic epidemics continue to emerge. Due to virus mutations and winter and spring climate factors, the scope and scale of the epidemic may further expand, and the prevention and control situation is still severe. All regions and departments must unify their thinking and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement the 20 optimization measures, adhere to problem-oriented, adhere to the system concept, unwavering, Stay true to the shape, take more resolute and decisive measures to tackle the problem, curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

The repeated delays of the COVID-19 epidemic have posed a serious threat to people’s lives and health, and had a serious impact on the development of the world economy.

Judging from the two indicators of morbidity and mortality, the Chinese people are the least affected by the epidemic in the world. According to the analysis of experts in October this year, China‘s population accounts for 18.32% of the world‘s total, and the number of new crown cases accounts for 0.16% of the world‘s total. The incidence rate per million people is 1/112 of the world‘s; the death toll accounts for 0.08% of the world‘s total. The mortality rate per million people is 1/229 of the world‘s. In 2020, China will be the only major economy in the world to achieve positive economic growth; in 2021, China‘s economic aggregate will reach 114.4 trillion yuan, accounting for more than 100% of the global economic aggregate. 18%; this year, the overall national economy continues to recover, and the overall situation of economic and social development remains stable. Facts have fully proved that our prevention and control policy is determined by the nature and purpose of the party, our prevention and control policy can stand the test of history, and our prevention and control measures are scientific and effective. Persisting in dynamic clearing allows us to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the smallest cost. We must unswervingly adhere to the established prevention and control strategies and guidelines.

The article mentions,In the past three years, my country has continuously optimized and adjusted the epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and successively issued 9 versions of the prevention and control plan. Every optimization and adjustment is very prudent, after rigorous scientific demonstration, the achievements are obvious to all. The 20 optimization measures optimize and improve some measures of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, in order to further improve the scientificity, precision and effectiveness of prevention and control. Except for the 20 optimized measures, other measures are still implemented in accordance with the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan. Optimizing and adjusting the epidemic prevention and control measures can enable us to control the epidemic to the smallest extent in the shortest possible time at a lower cost, and better balance the relationship between epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. It’s not about letting go or “laying flat”, this point requires a clear, correct, and scientific understanding.

The article pointed out that we must fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”,Unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic zeroing”, resolutely implement the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development safety, and further improve the scientific and precise level of epidemic prevention and control. We must maintain strategic focus, strengthen confidence in victory, resolutely overcome problems such as insufficient understanding, insufficient preparation, and insufficient work, resolutely overcome misunderstandings such as contempt, indifference, and self-righteousness, and resolutely overcome paralyzed thinking, war weariness, fluke mentality, and lax mentality. The ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, the implementation of 20 optimization measures, and efficient coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

Previously, from the 12th,“People’s Daily” has published articles signed by Zhong Yin seven times: “Resolutely Win the Tough Battle of Normalized Epidemic Prevention and Control”, “Unswervingly Adhere to the People First and Life First”, “Unswervingly Implement the “External Defense Import, Internal Defense “Rebound” General Strategy”, “Unswervingly Implement the General Policy of “Dynamic Clearing””, “Look at the Advantages of Big Accounts”, “Enhance Confidence in Implementation”, “Responsibility for Keeping the Land” pointed out that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is not Relaxing is not about “lying flat”, but adapting to the new situation of epidemic prevention and control and the new characteristics of the mutation of the new coronavirus, and further improving the scientificity and precision of prevention and control.

The article “Resolutely Win the Battle of Normalized Epidemic Prevention and Control” stated that the epidemic has not gone away, and the big test is still going on.At present, the new coronavirus is still mutating, the global epidemic is still in an epidemic situation, and new domestic epidemics continue to emerge. We must be soberly aware that my country is a country with a large population, a large number of vulnerable groups, unbalanced regional development, and insufficient medical resources. It is possible to expand further, and the prevention and control situation is still severe. For this reason, we must maintain strategic focus, increase confidence and patience in my country’s epidemic prevention and control policies, overcome paralyzed thinking, war weariness, fluke mentality, and a relaxed mentality, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and accurate manner.

The article emphasizes that only if the epidemic can be prevented can the economy be stabilized, the people’s lives can be safe and sound, and the economic and social development can be stable and healthy. Practice has fully proved that insisting on dynamic clearing has better balanced the relationship between epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, allowing us to achieve the greatest effect of prevention and control at the lowest cost and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development , is the anti-epidemic strategy with the lowest comprehensive social cost, the best choice for timely and effective control of the epidemic in my country at this stage, and the best practice of the concept of putting people first and life first. At this critical and strenuous stage of “sailing against the current, if you don’t advance, you will retreat”, we must unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully, accurately, and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and unswervingly persist Put people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and resolutely win the normalized epidemic Prevention and control battle.

The article “Unswervingly Adhere to the People First and Life First” stated that the perspective of the group is the most important to measure the harm of a pandemic disease.It must be deeply realized that my country is a country with a large population, a large elderly population, and a considerable number of children and people with contraindications who cannot be vaccinated. The vaccination rate has not yet formed a barrier sufficient to resist severe illness and death. Once the epidemic prevention and control is relaxed, it will inevitably lead to large-scale population infection, a large number of severe illnesses and deaths may occur, resulting in a run on medical resources, economic and social development, and the safety and health of the people will be seriously affected. Insisting on dynamic zeroing is determined by the Party Central Committee based on the nature and purpose of the party and my country’s national conditions. It is the bottom line of epidemic prevention and control that we must guard at present, and it is the best practice of the concept of putting the people first and life first. At the same time, we must also realize that fighting the epidemic is a systematic project. Controlling the epidemic, ensuring the normal life of the people, and ensuring the necessary economic and social operations are complementary, dialectically unified, and indispensable. Optimizing and adjusting the epidemic prevention and control measures embodies the concept of putting people first and life first, so as to protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

The article emphasizes that in the face of the still severe prevention and control situation, containing the epidemic as soon as possible is the real protection for every life. We must fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, do a good job in prevention and control in a scientific and precise manner, and implement the concept of putting the people first and life first. In accordance with the requirements of the Party Central Committee, we must do our best to ensure the production and living services of the people, effectively meet the basic living needs of the people during the epidemic situation, guarantee basic livelihood services such as medical treatment, and increase care and assistance for special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, and the disabled. To deal with the actual difficulties of the people, try our best to maintain the normal order of production and work.

The article “Unswervingly Implementing the General Strategy of “External Defense Import and Internal Defense Rebound”” stated that the latest data released by the World Health Organization shows that the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crowns worldwide exceeds 630 million, and the number of deaths exceeds 6.58 million.At present, the epidemic continues to spread around the world, and there is still great uncertainty in the final direction. my country still faces the dual risks of imported epidemics from abroad and the spread of local epidemics. Especially since the beginning of this year, the frequency of local epidemics across the country has increased significantly, and the epidemic has affected a wide range of regions and areas. The pressure of China‘s foreign defense imports and domestic defense rebounds has continued to increase, and the prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated. The more it is at this time, the more it is necessary to keep a clear mind, maintain strategic determination, and maintain the confidence to win, and resolutely grasp the work of external defense input and internal defense rebound, with more precise measures and a more solid style of work, and try our best to cut off the source of infection, Control the scope of the epidemic and resolutely prevent the outbreak from re-emerging.

The article emphasizes that the prevention and control of the epidemic is “the greatest in the country.” Unswervingly implement the general strategy of “external defense import, internal defense rebound”, strengthen key areas and weak links of foreign defense import, strengthen internal defense rebound work in key areas and key places, we will be able to firmly tighten the defense line of epidemic prevention and control, Win the battle against normalized epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible.

The article “Unswervingly Implement the General Policy of “Dynamic Clearing”” stated that the faster you run in the right direction and the faster you run against the virus, the more you will be able to grasp the initiative in fighting the “epidemic”.Since the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, we have withstood the impact of round after round of epidemics precisely because of our adherence to scientific precision, dynamic clearing, optimization and improvement of prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and rapid and effective handling of clustered epidemics in some areas. The safety and health of the people have been protected to the greatest extent, and major positive results have been achieved in coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. Practice has fully proved that adhering to dynamic zeroing is an inevitable requirement of adhering to the supremacy of the people and life, a powerful manifestation of respect for science and laws, and the best choice for my country to control the epidemic in a timely and effective manner at this stage.

The article emphasizes that the essence of “dynamic zeroing” is speed and precision. It is necessary to further improve the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control. All localities and departments must resolutely unify their thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and implement the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development. It is necessary to adapt to the characteristics of the rapid spread of the virus, and earnestly implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, so as to avoid the expansion of the front line and the extension of time. We must concentrate our efforts to fight the battle against the epidemic in key areas, take more resolute and decisive measures to tackle the problem, curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible. We must not wait and see and go our own way. It is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, improve the effectiveness of epidemic prevention work, accurately analyze the risks of the epidemic, take more precise measures, standardize nucleic acid testing, centralized isolation, home isolation, and health monitoring, accurately determine risk areas and personnel, and rectify “layers upon layers” “Overweight” and “one size fits all” to reduce the inconvenience caused to the masses due to the epidemic.

The article “Looking at the Advantages of the Big Account” states that in the face of the pandemic, it is most cost-effective to protect a wider range, a larger group of people, and longer-term interests.In the face of the epidemic, we insisted that “we would rather temporarily affect economic development a little, than let the safety and health of the people be harmed, especially to protect the elderly and children.” Compared with developed countries, although there is a certain gap in the amount of medical resources per capita and the level of medical technology in my country, the average life expectancy has risen steadily in the past two years. In 2020, the average life expectancy of Chinese residents will reach 77.93 years, an increase of 0.63 years compared with 2019. Years increased to 78.2 years. Such achievements are due to the scientific and powerful policies and measures for epidemic prevention and control.

The article emphasizes that in the fight against the epidemic, it is necessary to calculate immediate accounts, but also to calculate long-term accounts. In the short term, dealing with sudden outbreaks quickly and strictly preventing spillovers and large-scale rebounds will inevitably have a certain temporary impact on development, but in the long run, the result will be healthier and more sustainable development. Practice has fully demonstrated that insisting on dynamic clearing is by no means an obstacle to development, but a boost to development. Dynamic zeroing is the anti-epidemic strategy with the lowest comprehensive social cost. If we count the general ledger, our epidemic prevention measures are the most economical and effective.

The article “Grasp the Implementation and Increase Confidence” stated that it emphasized that normalized epidemic prevention and control is a arduous and arduous task that requires long-term persistence.The more serious and complicated the situation is, the more we must keep a clear head, and the more we must be cautious about the end, make persistent efforts, and achieve good results. Always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, maintain concentration, accumulate endurance, have a more determined and decisive attitude, act faster and more powerfully, grasp implementation and increase confidence, and we will surely form a strong joint force and win this tough battle victory.

The article believes that to win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control, the most valuable thing is confidence, and what is most needed is fighting spirit. The fight against the epidemic is complex, arduous, and repetitive. It is a contest of strength and even more of a contest of willpower. We must not only have the tenacity of “hold on to the green hills and not let go”, but also have the hard work of “the more difficult and dangerous the more we move forward”. We must resolutely overcome paralyzed thinking, war weariness, fluke mentality, and a relaxed mentality, and we must not let the hard-won epidemic The results of prevention and control have been in vain. It is necessary to strengthen responsibility, keep the responsibility of the soil, keep the soil and fulfill the responsibility, go deep into the grassroots and the front line, and implement the “quartet responsibility”, so that it is detailed and practical. It is necessary to strengthen our fighting skills, further improve the scientific nature and precision of prevention and control, and further sharpen our courage to take responsibility, the wisdom of scientific prevention and control, the strategy of overall planning, and the ability to organize and implement, so that our prevention and control measures will become more scientific and effective. It’s getting better, more precise, and more effective.

The article “Responsibility to Guard the Land” stated that we must be soberly aware that my country is a country with a large population, a large number of vulnerable people, unbalanced regional development, and insufficient total medical resources. Social development and people’s life safety and health will be seriously affected. The epidemic is an order, and prevention and control is a responsibility.All regions and departments must unify their thinking and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”, Unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic zeroing”, keep the responsibility and fulfill the responsibility, the party and the government share the responsibility, and assume the responsibility for prevention and control. The main responsible comrades must personally grasp it and resolutely build a barrier for epidemic prevention and control.

The article believes that in order to keep the soil and fulfill our responsibilities, we must strengthen our fighting skills. We must deeply understand that the 20 optimization measures are to optimize and improve some of the measures in the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan. The new characteristics of the new coronavirus mutation further improve the scientificity, accuracy and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control. After implementing the 20 optimization measures, the requirements for epidemic prevention and control work are not lower, but higher. The prevention and control work must be carried out in a scientific, precise and solid manner. It is necessary to resolutely rectify problems such as “overweighting at every level” and “one size fits all”. It is also necessary to prevent the relaxation of prevention and control requirements in the name of optimization measures, and fully implement the 20 optimization measures in place. . All regions and departments must carry out prevention and control work in a more scientific, standardized, and faster manner, control the key risks that should be controlled, implement what should be implemented, and resolutely cancel what should be canceled, and make full use of existing resources to improve Prevention and control efficiency, effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

Source of this article:surging newsoriginal title: “People’s Daily Zhongyin Badu Published Article: Unwavering and unshakable, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development”

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.