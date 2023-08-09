Permanent government actions keep dengue, zika and chikungunya cases down

Risk protection works are maintained in various sectors of the country as part of the National Mitigation Plan carried out by the Government to eliminate the vulnerability in which hundreds of Salvadoran families have lived.

“The works that the Ministry of Public Works is developing are permanent, to give an example, we are working in Santa Eduviges, in the Soyapango sector. There is a mitigation work there for more than $600,000, it is an important investment, but we are solving a gully problem, we are going to recover the land, a field that was lost in a school, the important thing is that it is a work that has already we are going to finish it”indicated the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez.

As part of this plan, the stabilization of unstable slopes has also been carried out in sectors such as Venustiano Carranza, Venezuela Boulevard; the port of La Libertad; and the Pan-American highway, Los Chorros section.

There are teams building works that will help maintain safe mobility for families on the Boulevard of the Army, Soyapango.

Work is underway to eliminate a sinkhole that has formed before reaching the Carrasco bridge, on the street that leads from Santa Elena to Usulután. Work is being done on filling with mudcrete and laying pipes.

In addition, work on the Brisas de San Francisco residential complex in San Salvador is 40% complete. The idea is to solve a problem that had been affecting families in the sector for decades

“In the bed of the Las Cañas river we developed a work. A bridge that also connects the entire free zone of San Bartolo, in Ilopango was rebuilt by the MOP. We have already finished some works in Brisas de San Bartolo and we are going to develop other works close to this sector”added the minister.

In Villa de San Ignacio, Antiguo Cuscatlán, this week the construction of a 16-meter-long masonry wall was delivered to protect the lives of families that were exposed to danger.

With a list of projects in execution, the Government is taking care of the lives of hundreds of Salvadorans who have lived in anxiety each winter.

