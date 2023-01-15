“It is not a horse, over time it becomes a co-worker, then a friend, then it becomes part of your family. For this reason, separating from him is very difficult… It’s like letting a family member leave after 18 years of work, affection and mutual protection. However, like all of us, the time comes for us to use a good retreat, to rest after our service has been completed… And there we also accompany each other and make sure that everything is fine”.

Those words are from a member of the Carabineros Police who, after many years of working together with his horse, developed a very close and special relationship with him. It is not an isolated case. In reality, for most of the uniformed officers who work daily with these equines, the animal they are in charge of becomes a “partner” with whom they face many challenges and experiences.

These circumstances make the farewell turn, then, very complicated. In fact, the director of Carabineros and Environmental Protection of the Police, Colonel William Castaño Ramoyes, in dialogue with THE NEW CENTURY He stated that it is not easy to get rid of a horse that was under the care and protection of the institution, providing a service to Colombians for even 18 years.

For the institution, the well-being and protection of “our equine and canine livestock is vital, since for the men and women of this institution, these do not represent a work tool, but one more member of our police family, offering them all the necessary protection and care, with which we achieve a rapprochement with the community”.

When the equines reach the age stipulated in the logistics manual, which is 18 years of service, a withdrawal protocol is initiated, the main objective of which is to guarantee the well-being and tranquility of the animals, with all the necessary sanitary and comfort conditions. until the end of his days.

“It is difficult to hand over a sentient being like an equine, which accompanied us during its time of service, forming an inseparable pairing, achieving a bond of affection,” adds the colonel.

long training

According to Castaño Ramos, before being assigned to police service, equine livestock go through four phases of training. The first is imprinting, which consists of a special handling of the foal in which the uniformed man interacts with the calf and establishes a bond that will last a lifetime. Then comes the weaning instance, a third phase of training and the last one of specialization. Once this process is completed, a police-type horse is obtained, with an adequate level of docility and temperament, as well as a high degree of adaptability to the conditions of the territory.

It is here where the carabinero and his horse become an inseparable pairing that operates for many years. They become co-workers who care and protect on a day-to-day basis in operations, patrols and the missions to be accomplished. The uniformed man is in charge of caring for the animal, he is aware of his health and everything that has to do with his well-being.

Unlike a motorcycle, a car or any other police equipment, the horse is not conceived as a work tool that is passed from hand to hand. No, actually it becomes that companion who has a very high level of rapport with his rider.

“… One gets to know the genius of the animal, to read its gestures and attitudes, to know what it likes and what it doesn’t, when it is nervous or how it will react to a certain situation on a day-to-day basis… The same happens with the horse, who also perceives what is happening to his partner, understands it and accompanies him,” a police officer said.

Use of good withdrawal

According to the director of Carabineros and Environmental Protection of the Police, “when our livestock reach the age established for police service, our carabineros are the first optioned to adopt them, as long as they meet the stipulated parameters.”

“For a policeman who worked for many years with an equine and who created a bond of friendship and love, it is difficult to separate when the animal leaves the service. It’s hard to let them go, but it’s important to know that they’re going to be okay, who will care for and protect them until their last days. That is why it is important for us to verify the people to whom we are going to deliver our equines ”, he explained.

As you can see, there is a whole protocol for this process. The Police has a program for the delivery to third parties of equines that are declared unfit for police service, either due to senility (after 18 years of occupation) or due to some special cases in which there are medical or other situations that prevents them from continuing to carry out their mission.

When the time comes, the horses are brought before an evaluation committee to determine their withdrawal according to the parameters stipulated by the institution.

As already mentioned, the policemen who made up the inseparable pairing and who have the necessary means for adoption are considered one of the first options, all in accordance with the requirements established in resolution 04468 in this regard.

If it is a citizen from outside the institution, they must meet a series of requirements to enter the adoption program “in order to provide them with the opportunity to care for these heroes who, for reasons of old age, are already retired,” explained the colonel. .

In these cases, the Directorate integrates a committee for the election, whose job is to verify those requirements for adoption: affidavit sworn by a notary, photocopy of the citizenship card, official letter of application for adoption to the director of Carabineros, adoption form, background certificate from the Attorney General’s Office, the Comptroller’s Office and the Judicial Office of the National Police, a photo of where the horse will live and sleep, and even a photograph of the family nucleus.

“The adopter must have the commitment, will and love for the animals, essential requirements to provide our livestock with the necessary care. Likewise, he must have a suitable place for his maintenance and care, have the economic capacity to provide him with all medical-veterinary care during the time he is under his care, ”the officer stressed.

Added to this is the fact that the Police Department is in permanent contact with the adopter, ensuring that the equine receives good treatment and is in excellent condition. A schedule of visits has been established (semester, yearly, every two years and random).

The colonel assured that “it hurts to leave an equine member of the family. We as carabineros have a broken voice when we hand over our co-worker and adventures. It is not easy to see him leave since there have been many years by our side, giving him the best for his well-being, but at the same time it represents peace of mind to know that they will be in good condition ”.

Finally, the director of Carabineros and Environmental Protection invited Colombians to adopt these horses that served Colombia. It is an opportunity for people to have docile and trained beings in their families, which improve self-esteem, are faithful companions, and psychologically contribute to the development of leadership and communication skills.

“… The uniformed officers who do not adopt their horses are very careful that they are well cared for… After all, they were fellow combatants, they took risks, they went through a lot together… They are friends, and that friendship does not break or weaken because stay away,” a policeman said.