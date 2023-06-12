Petro advocates for the freedom of expression of the Government in front of the press

Controversial phrases from Gustavo Petro’s speech

the one from the past June 7th was one of the most direct and emotional speeches of the president Gustavo Petro since he came to power. The marches were called with the purpose of seeking popular support for the approval of the reforms (health, labor, pension and, it was later learned, education) proposed by the so-called ‘Government of change’.

In the heart of Bogotaon Lleras Camargo Avenue (seventh race) The Colombian president gave a speech that obviously raised eyebrows, but also received the cheers and support of those who identify with such an ideological line.

Also read: Conclusions from Gustavo Petro’s exit to the streets

In trend: Where did Armando Benedetti travel?

Here are some of the most impressive phrases from President Petro’s speech:

Journalism and racism

“Here we have seen a press that hates the vice president because of her skin color, the Colombian people want a Colombia that goes back towards slavery and that hates people just because they have black skin,” said the president.

Without a doubt, this was one of the most striking fragments. In fact, much has been said about the responsibility of Petro in a certain stigmatization against the press. Specifically, he also said that “Semana orders and the CTI obeys.”

He referred at that time to the scandal of alleged strikes, all in the case of Marelbys Meza, former babysitter of Laura Sarabia’s son.

“The chuzadores are them, not us. They hid that it was a crime, a crime. They handed over the interceptions to the magazine and the magazine never said ‘hey, that’s a crime’ it wanted to sell, to stop the popular triumph. And during months of interception they did not find that the campaign was going rogue. It makes them angry because they have an honest president. Because they don’t have a president who doesn’t urinate in his pants.”

Warning to ministers

“Every minister or minister must obey the popular mandate, whoever does not pay attention, leaves.”

With Minister Irene Vélez to his right -and before his constant approving gestures- it was clear that the ministers are summoned by him to process and comply with the reform projects and processes.

This sentence is especially relevant if you take into account that several ministers have left their cabinet as a clear consequence of having criticized aspects of the reforms. The clearest case is that of Alexander Gaviria, former Minister of Education, who forcefully criticized the health reform. Cecilia López, José Antonio Ocampo, Patricia Ariza, Carolina Corcho, Alfonso Prada have also appeared.

Permanent call in the streets

“This is just the prelude. Millions are going to mobilize, including those who did not vote for us, because they want to guarantee their rights.”

Among other things, the president requested -especially at the end of the speech- the presence of citizens in the streets of Colombia, supporting the government’s projects, especially the reforms. He even said that this is just the prelude to everything that is coming at a social and political level.

the strikes

He took the opportunity to refer to the most recent scandals and accusations regarding the audios of Armando Benedetti, former ambassador to Venezuela. He denied that his campaign was contaminated with illicit money and pointed out that “Ñeñe Hernández entered elsewhere.”

“The chuzadores are them, not us. They hid that it was a crime, a crime. They handed over the interceptions to the magazine and the magazine never said ‘hey, that’s a crime’ it wanted to sell, to stop the popular triumph. And during months of interception they did not find that the campaign was going rogue. It makes them angry because they have an honest president. Because they don’t have a president who doesn’t urinate in his pants.”

The “soft hit”

That denomination has been exposed by Petro in his concern that the reforms end up being lost among the scandals that appear in public opinion. “They took out these lies because there is a strategy that we must understand and confront. They want to destroy the popular support of the government to have a single government, they want to isolate the Petro government from its people, they want to build mistrust in the popular base”

He has been questioned for using such rhetoric to allegedly instill fear among his followers and gain continued loyalty.